Hypersonic weapon China tested in July had never-before-seen technology, says Financial Times

WASHINGTON — China launched a missile from a hypersonic glide vehicle as the weapon approached its target during a test in July, British newspaper Financial Times reported Sunday. Using advanced technology that, so far, no country has achieved, the missile traveled at least five times the speed of sound.

Context: How China prepares to have Armed Forces capable of rivaling the US

Maneuverable and capable of carrying nuclear warheads, the hypersonic slide vehicle launched into the atmosphere over the South China Sea, disputed territory and the scene of geopolitical tensions. The feat surprised Pentagon scientists, who are trying to understand how Beijing managed to develop and fire such a weapon.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



“I can’t think of any technical precedent for a hypersonic slide vehicle releasing some sort of payload, which the FT report claims is a missile,” Ankit Panda, nuclear policy expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told Bloomberg, saying that the international community must not assume that China has plans to use the weapons, despite testing them.

The FT reported last month that Beijing had carried out at least two hypersonic weapons tests, on July 7th and August 13th. The Chinese Chancellery, in response, said it had tested a “routine space vehicle” to see if it could be reused, a move that was repeated on Monday:

“After separating from the air vehicle prior to its return, the support equipment catches fire as it falls from the atmosphere,” said spokesman Zhao Lijian.

Read more:Eruption of Cumbre Vieja increased the extension of the island of La Palma by 43 hectares

American scientists are also debating the purpose of the projectile, which was launched without a clear target, before falling into the water: some experts say it was an “air-to-air missile”, ie, launched by an aircraft with the purpose of destroying another aircraft. Others believe it would be a counter-offensive weapon aimed at destroying other countries’ missile defense systems so they could not take down Chinese hypersonic weapons in action.

Sino-US relations are strained, with Beijing accusing President Joe Biden’s government of being hostile. Other Western countries have also expressed concern about Beijing’s recent displays of military power.

“This development is troubling for us, as it should be for all who seek peace and stability in the region and beyond,” said the US National Security Council in response to the FT report. “This heightens our concerns about many of the military capabilities that the People’s Republic of China continues to pursue.”

Kidnapping in Haiti:two of the 17 American hostages are released

China increases nuclear arsenal

China, the US, Russia and at least five other countries are working on hypersonic missile technology. Counteroffensive measures, however, would indicate that Chinese tools are more advanced than those of other nations.

In September, North Korea said it had successfully tested a new hypersonic missile. In July, Russia made a similar announcement and said its missile had been launched from a frigate in the White Sea off Russia’s northwest coast.

The Pentagon said that China is accelerating its production of nuclear weapons too quickly and that it would have “doubled” its arsenal in just one year. According to a report published in early November this year, at this rate, the Asian country should have 700 nuclear warheads by 2027 and about 1,000 in 2030. In addition, the Chinese would be building three launch pads for their ICBMs (intercontinental ballistic missiles). , the acronym in English).

While the numbers are significantly lower than those for current US nuclear arsenals, which have 3,750 ready-to-use warheads, they represent a significant shift in Washington’s projection from last year, when the government estimated China’s arsenal would exceed 400 warheads. by the end of the decade.

US officials also show public dissatisfaction with Chinese hypersonic technologies: the vehicle used in the July test, for example, was launched into space by a rocket capable of flying over the South Pole. US defense systems target threats from the North Pole.

The deputy chief of space operations of the US Space Forces himself acknowledged that American technologies are not as advanced as Chinese ones:

“We need to reach them very quickly. The Chinese have had an extremely aggressive hypersonic program for several years,” he said at the Halifax Forum on International Security on Saturday.