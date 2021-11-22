‘I suffer prejudice for having eight children and being pregnant with twins,’ says a housewife

‘I always wanted to be a mother, it was a dream, I saw myself being the mother of at least four. My name is Mariana Arasaki I am 36 years old, have eight children and I am pregnant with twins.

‘Give yourself a hand’:Government campaign encourages masturbation in Australia

When I met my husband, we touched on the subject of ‘children’, I said that I wanted at least four and he said that he also wanted to have several because he was an only child and felt very lonely. After we got married, we let it happen. We never used a contraceptive method, sometimes we did a table. Each one who arrived was greatly desired.

Mariana Arasaki, mother of eight and pregnant with twins, poses with her children and husband, Carlos Photo: Agência O Globo/11-11-2021

We got married at 26 and we already had a girl. Over those ten years, the longest interval between one pregnancy and another was between the fifth and sixth child, when it took me a year to get pregnant again. From the sixth to the seventh, I got pregnant less than three months after giving birth. My doctor has already asked me to space out more, to give time for the uterus to return to normal. Before this pregnancy, I went to an appointment and she said that everything was fine, she was released. My body has never fully recovered from any pregnancy, that’s why I was overweight in some, because when I started to lose weight I was already pregnant again. There is no time to go back to “factory” weight.

I felt sick in all pregnancies, at least four months vomiting. But after the baby is born, we forget about everything. All were born through normal delivery, over 38 weeks. But each birth is different and unique. With the first child, at the height of the pain, the doctor said she was still far away and I asked for a cesarean. My sister, who was also accompanying her, said she wouldn’t allow it, that the recovery is worse. Despair passed and I never asked for it again.

Read too:New rules could make pregnancy by fertilization difficult in Brazil

I face prejudice. The other day a person I had never seen said to me: “Okay now, no more”. Many people say “now it’s done”. But no, the decision is mine and my husband’s. Today I don’t even stress, but people are impolite. I don’t rule out having others, I would have ten more. After age 35 the fertility rate drops, so I don’t know. It has the will of God.

The big family: Mariana Arasaki with her husband, Carlos, and their eight children Photo: Agência O Globo/11-11-2021

I think I’m against the tide, today women are looking for financial independence, autonomy, I think it’s beautiful, each one follows the dream they want, and mine has always been to be a mother. They are choices. Until the fifth year, I worked in the administrative area of ​​a company, I liked to work outside the home, but I like to be with my children. I don’t see my life without taking care of them. I don’t regret it.

Drugs:Pregnancy from crack is the most painful face of addiction

People are also curious. I created an Instagram account (@coracaodemami) to share a little bit of our life. I give tips on how to take motherhood lighter.

I have help from the nanny and my mother. The biggest difficulty is educating children these days, especially the older ones, who start asking everything. My eldest daughter is already negotiating when she can get her cell phone.

On a daily basis, the big challenge is to respect the schedule. Tidy up, get everyone ready, leave on time. Getting to bed is sometimes difficult too. Each one goes out to one side, it’s a mess. I lose patience, of course. I’m like every mother. If I see that I’m losing my temper, I stay in my room for five minutes and come back calmer.

We almost always go out in two cars, and we’re considering buying a van after the twins. When we go out to dinner, the choice of restaurant is by vote. But I usually don’t take everyone at parties because the little ones’ routines are different.

I put them to bed from 8pm. By 8:30 pm, everyone is already asleep. I’m pretty boring about it, sleep at home is non-negotiable. So I also have time to spend with my husband.

The secret to having many children is to have an organized, routine life. Before getting pregnant, I worked out in the morning, I can go to the doctor or the salon.

Seven go to school part-time and do activities such as ballet, soccer and taekwondo. To have enough children, you have to ask for discounts everywhere, or it becomes unfeasible. You can’t travel several times a year, and the thing is to do some research in advance. I was planning to go to Cancun, but I got pregnant.

The big advantage of having eight children is that everything is easier for them. They are very friendly, they are not jealous, they play together. They also fight among themselves, of course, but I cut it from the beginning. I already tell them to stop and I tell them to hold hands until they make up. There was never a spanking, but there’s punishment. What I most like to see is their friendship, which is very beautiful, they take care of each other a lot. It’s an eternal relationship.”

*In testimony to Constança Tatsch