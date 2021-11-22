Ibovespa gains momentum with the exterior and recovers 104,000 points; dollar retreats

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

SAO PAULO – After opening without a defined trend, oscillating between highs and lows, the Ibovespa expanded gains in the first hour of trading. It’s a chance for the index to bounce back from the more than 3% drop it accumulated last week. In the domestic scenario, investors continue to pay attention to the progress of the PEC for Precatório in the Senate and monitor the worsening of economic forecasts. Abroad, the American indices also make up losses from last Friday, while stock exchanges in Europe reverse their sign, again pressured by the advance of Covid-19 in the continent.

Technical analysis by Itaú BBA states that the scenario is one of caution, as the Ibovespa has been operating against the international markets and the risk of further declines is on the table.

“The possibility of a drop towards 93,000 points has increased. It is a moment of caution for the investor and should remain while the market is in a downtrend. Ibovespa sought minimums, even with international markets seeking their maximums. The question that remains is: would an eventual realization in international markets bring more pressure to the Ibovespa?”, wrote the analysts.

The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) which intends to postpone the payment of precatório to make room in the Public Budget will be considered this week in the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate. There are few chances that the base text approved by the Chamber will go through this stage without alterations.

The market, however, hopes that there is a minimum understanding of the matter so that the text is not discussed again by the deputies, which would reduce the chances of the issue being voted on this year or even in 2022, since it is an election year. .

Do you want to receive rent without having to own a property? This free InfoMoney training teaches you how to invest in real estate funds starting from scratch.

Market forecasts for the future of the Brazilian economy also deteriorated again. Financial market economists once again raised their projections for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for 2021, revealed the Focus Report of the Central Bank. From 9.77% last week, the median expectation for this year’s inflation now stands at 10.12%. For 2022, the forecast rose from 4.79% to 4.96%.

In relation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the projections were reduced from an expansion of 4.88% to 4.80% in 2021; for 2022, they were reduced from 0.93% to 0.70%.

The week also includes the release of the preview of November inflation, with the IPCA-15, on Thursday. The release of labor market data referring to October’s Caged is also scheduled.

“The October Caged should show a balance of formal contracts with some deceleration at the margin, in line with what was seen between August and September”, predict Bradesco analysts, in a report.

In the United States, the week is shorter. American stock exchanges close on Thursday, due to Thanksgiving, and on Friday, on sexta-feira Negra, operate on reduced hours. Still, it will be an important week, with the dispute for the position of chairman of the Federal Reserve, the US Central Bank. The dispute is likely to be between current Fed chairman Jerome Powell and Lael Brainard, who is a former Treasury official and current member of the board of the Fed.

“She has been strong supporters of recent extremely expansionary monetary policy and choosing Brainard could help Biden definitively pass his $1.85 trillion spending package, which passed the House last week,” XP analysts say in a report. this morning.

At 11:04 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa traded up 1.33% to 104,405 points. Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 traded up 1.2% at 104,890 points.

The commercial dollar retreated 0.59% to R$5.575 on purchase and R$5.576 on sale. Dollar futures maturing in December traded down 0.58% to R$5.587.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 advances ten basis points to 12.14%; DI for January 2025 rises six basis points to 11.99%; and the DI for January 2027 is up four basis points, at 11.87%.

In New York, futures indices indicate an upward opening for the Stock Exchanges. Dow Jones futures advance 0.22%; the S&P 500 up 0.28%; and the Nasdaq Electronic Stock Exchange rose 0.39%. Last Friday, the stock exchanges closed mostly in decline, with advances in the case of Covid-19 in European countries.

Ahead of Thursday’s holiday, traders are also expected to pass on the minutes of the Central Bank’s Open Market Committee (FOMC). The document may provide more details on the Fed’s role in reducing the asset purchase program.

In Europe, stock exchanges continue under negative pressure, with the new lockdowns on the mainland. German Chancellor Angela Merkel signaled that more restrictive measures should be adopted by Germany, which caused a reversal in the behavior of Stock Exchanges.

“Given the concerns arising from the increase in Covid-19 cases in Europe, it will be important to observe whether the PMI indices, to be known tomorrow, will indicate a loss of traction in the economy,” Bradesco analysts said in a report.

The positive highlight is the telecommunications sector, with companies in the sector operating at a high after the US fund KKR made a US$12 billion proposal to take over Telecom Italia. The company’s shares soared 30%.

The Stoxx 600 index, which brings together shares of 600 companies in key sectors in 17 European countries, is down 0.2%.

Oil prices started the day at a low, but reduced losses. Brent barrel dropped 0.06% to $78.84 and WTI reversed sign rising 0.09% to $75.97. Iron ore, in turn, has soared in price after recent falls: on the Chinese Dalian Stock Exchange, prices advance more than 5%.

Also in Asia, the Chinese Central Bank issued a statement saying that it will maintain a “flexible and targeted” monetary policy, which analysts saw as a change in posture that could ease financial conditions, to sustain the economic recovery. The Shanghai SE Index rose 0.61%; in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 0.39%. In Japan, the Nikkei index closed up slightly by 0.09% and, in South Korea, the Kospi rose 1.42%.

corporate radar

The private equity fund, KKR, made an offer of more than €33 billion to acquire Telecom Italia, the parent company of Tim Brasil (TIMS3).

KKR offered €0.505 per share in cash – a 45% premium to the stock’s closing price on Friday. The offer would give the operator a net worth of €10.7 billion. Telecom Italia’s net debt is €22.5 billion.

The closing of the transaction is subject to a period of “due diligence” of four weeks and the approval of the Italian government, which has veto power. The board gave no indication as to whether it would approve the sale.

Telecom Italia shoots at the session this Monday (22), on the Milan stock exchange, with gains of 25.17%, around 7:19 am Brasília time.

Petrobras announced that it will pay R$2.195126 per common and preferred share as dividends and R$1.055361 gross per common and preferred share in interest on equity (JCP).

The distribution of remuneration to shareholders was previously approved by its Board of Directors, on August 4th and October 28th of this year.

The cut-off date is December 1st for holders of shares issued on the B3 and December 3rd for holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The shares will be traded ex-rights on B3 and ADRS on the NYSE, from December 2nd, with payment on the 15th of the same month. For ADR holders from December 22nd.

Eneva (ENEV3) signed, on November 18, 2021, with Servtec Investimentos, a cooperation agreement to evaluate alternatives for the development of an LNG terminal at Porto do Itaqui or its surroundings, in São Luís, in the State of Maranhão.

The signed agreement also provides that the company will have the exclusivity right until December 30, 2022, and, after that date, the first refusal until December 30, 2023, to develop, manage and explore the LNG terminal together with the Servtec, through the formation of a joint venture, in which Eneva will hold 51% and Servtec will hold 49%.

Mater Dei Hospital (MATD3)

Hospital Mater Dei (MATD3) approved the signing of a contract for the acquisition of 99.6% of Hospital Santa Genoveva (HSG), and acquisition of a 100% stake in the Uberlândia Computed Tomography Center (CDI).

The Enterprise Value of the operation is R$309 million, including properties, leading to a multiple of R$1.5 million per bed, from which the net debt, which is approximately R$57 million, will be deducted.

HSG and CDI are contiguous and integrated, located in Uberlândia, a strategic city with the 2nd largest GDP in Minas Gerais. As they are traditional and a reference in quality of care, they attract patients from all over the Triângulo Mineiro, a region with more than 1.5 million inhabitants and 650 thousand beneficiaries, which is expanding rapidly.

Eletrobras (ELET6)

Eletrobras’ Board of Directors (ELET6;ELET3) approved the syndicate of banks responsible for coordinating the share offering, with a view to privatizing the electricity.

Itaú BBA, XP, BTG, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs are the lead follow on coordinators.

The bookrunners chosen were Bradesco BBI, Safra, Caixa Econômica, Citi, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan.

Smartfit (SMFT3)

Smartfit (SMFT3) approved the execution of the sixth issue of simple debentures, not convertible into shares, for public distribution with restricted efforts, in the amount of R$1.325 billion.

Oceanpact (OPCT3)

Oceanpact (OPCT3) announced the closing of the offer of the third issue of debentures, non-convertible into shares, in the amount of R$ 500 million.

CCR (CCRO3)

CCR (CCRO3) registered a 13.2% increase in traffic between the 12th and 18th of November 2021 compared to the same stage in 2020.

In the accumulated result for the year up to November 18, the flow of cars that passed on the highways managed by CCR rose 14.7%.

Do you want to receive rent without having to own a property? This free InfoMoney training teaches you how to invest in real estate funds starting from scratch.

Related