In the PSDB previews, deputy announces support for Bolsonaro and exit from the party – Politics

BRASÍLIA – Federal Deputy Mara Rocha (PSDB-AC) led a confusion during the event of PSDB previews this Sunday, 21, in Brasília. When she was in the voting queue to choose the party’s candidate in 2022, the deputy fought with the president of the PSDB of Acre, Manoel Pedro de Souza Gomes, and announced that she would leave the party and support the president’s reelection Jair Bolsonaro.

The episode exposes a position that some PSDB parliamentarians have preferred to keep behind the scenes, in support of the federal government. The party’s command defined that the party is in opposition, but most of the bench in the Chamber still votes in favor of the Planalto Palace projects.

At the party’s event, Mara stated that the president of the PSDB in Acre was asking for votes for a “false toucan”. And he said: “I’m really Bolsonaro, I’m going to PL”. The PL is the party that should host Bolsonaro’s reelection project.

The entire process of the tucanas previews was marked by internal divisions of the legend. During the campaign, the two governors who are favorites to win the dispute, João Doria and Eduardo Leite, ended up exposing an internal division of the PSDB and exchanged accusations, many of them including about support for the Bolsonaro government. Both declared their vote for the current president in 2018, but today they are critical of the federal government.

Despite supporting Bolsonaro, the deputy said she voted for Leite to win the primaries. The congressman claimed to have disagreements with Doria because of the election for Mayor of Rio Branco (AC) in 2020. Mara complained that the toucan candidate, Minoru Kimpara, could not get more support from the party.