‘Injustice and humiliation make me mad,’ reveals Alex Escobar | Column Fabia Oliveira

Alex Escobar has been working at Globo for 13 years and presenting ‘Fantástico’ had never crossed the mind of the journalist who was a flight attendant and radio announcer before reaching television. The invitation to replace Tadeu Schmidt in the traditional framework of the ‘Gols do Brasileirão’ took him by surprise, but it also brought a certain pride and a new excitement. “What went through my mind when I heard about the invitation?: ‘Wow! Cool. Look where I got to.’ I was super happy”, he told the column.

At 47 years old, an América fan and a Carnival lover, Escobar will be the plot of Acadêmicos da Abolição, a samba school belonging to Grupo C of Rio de Janeiro, dreams of having grandchildren, says he is not an anxious man who tries to understand, every days, that the next day might be might be the last. “We have to care little about small things, that we live day to day”.

How was it and what immediately went through your mind when you were invited to take over the presentation of the ‘Fantástico’ goals?

Communication was very informal with one of my directors arriving at the newsroom, surrounding me and then he said: ‘look, you’re going to ‘Fantástico’. Imagine my reaction! When you arrive and work at TV Globo, a company with so many possibilities, but ‘Fantástico’ is a far, far away possibility. I consider, I think everyone considers, one of the main products of the house, a super respected program with great credibility and the ones with the best professionals. What went through my head when I heard about the invitation?:’ ‘Oh my! Cool. Look where I got to.’ I was super happy.

Continues after advertising

You once said that you liked the direct contact with the public as the ‘Cafezinho do Escobar’ was. Do you think about doing something like this? Do you have any plans or ideas you want to take to the direction of ‘Fantastic’?

I’m now coming to ‘Fantastic’. It’s the beginning of a relationship and if I’m not mistaken, we have four more Sundays until the end of the year. There are only three rounds of the Brasileirão and the final of the Copa do Brasil. This is not the time to make big plans. When the year turns around, we will sit down to talk about new projects and see the possibility of making production viable on the streets. There is also the issue of the pandemic and who knows in the future. I love any project that involves the street and this direct contact with the public. If a project like this comes up, I’ll embrace it with the greatest affection.

How has the public received on the streets after the announcement?

The reception was the best possible, not only from the public but also from the team itself, starting with Tadeu Schmidt, who sent me a super nice message when he learned that I would be his replacement. He was kind and receptive to the process of giving me things and how the Sunday process works. I’m feeling hugged and cherished by the people who are helping to live my dream.

What is your expectation regarding Globo Esporte?

Taking Globo Esporte forward and making it happen at ‘Fantástico’.

Do you have the intention of one day leaving journalism and being a host of a line-up show?

I don’t think about it. It’s not that I wouldn’t or wouldn’t accept it because actually, I don’t have a project for that. It’s not something I think about or have a project ready to present. I don’t even have a dream, but, of course, if there was a program that had to do with me or the company reached a common agreement, I would do it. On a daily basis, this doesn’t cross my mind.

What show do you watch that thinks: ‘this is my face’?

Globo Sport (laughs)

What makes you miss out on sports? What makes you mad?

It’s hard for me to lose my sport or get out of my mind, but when I see someone being humiliated in front of me, it’s complicated. Seeing a person use a superior position or situation to humiliate someone makes me very serious. Injustice and humiliation make me mad

You swear that you support America and you must be one of the fans, that people joke that they fit in an RV. Don’t you really have any other team that has sympathy or is it that ‘I’d rather omit’ thing?

I swear I’ve been supporting America since I was a kid. There’s this kombi game and I have my own place there. At this time, everything I’m on Globo Esporte [12 anos], I follow teams from Rio de Janeiro a lot and it’s a lot of my job to root for a club in Rio and the success of GE. But now with the little horses, this crowd will expand and I’ll hope for us to always talk about good things and always have high spirits in the picture. I’ll root for great feats for those who deserve it and be able to play with the little horses in ‘Fantástico’. But my team is America.

Let’s talk about another one of your great passion, Carnival, how is your involvement with the direction of the Acadêmicos da Abolição school, which will honor you in 2022, in Grupo C of the carioca carnival, at Intendente Magalhães.

It was a gift and I never thought of being a samba school plot. The direction of Acadêmicos da Abolição carried out an impeccable research into my life, of sitting at the table to talk and not having anything to add. It was the first big tribute! The affection they had with my life’s research was amazing. I’ve been talking to the school directly and on December 4th there’s a big party for the release of the plot, the samba and we’re good together until the day of the parade at Intendente Magalhães. I’m very happy.

You can only choose one option: carnival or football?

Damn… Do you need it? One pulls the other and even some schools were born from football teams as happened with the Mocidade de Padre Miguel, which is the school of my heart. You can’t choose.

How is your relationship with your children going after that mess two years ago?

I prefer not to speak even to answer my son’s request. Don’t talk about it and I respect you.

‘Ah, ah, ah, Escobar’s bald head’ caught on and it was a hit. Did you really take it?

The story is as follows. I was working on a game, Bangu vs Goitácas, because there was a time at Globo Esporte when we followed some games of smaller clubs to show the peculiarities of these matches. The game was over and I was interviewing coach Marcão, who is now coach of Fluminense, and on the fence at stadium four, five boys got together and started to sing: ‘ah, ah, ah… Escobar’s bald spot’. The cameraman had the sensibility to turn the camera towards them, they got even more excited and we put it in the editing of the article. Gained body (laughs). I took it well and it doesn’t bother me at all. I’m a super resolved guy with my bald head. Not only with my baldness but with all the other issues. I have it very clear in my head that no one is going to achieve perfection. I don’t have this pretension and I find my faults amusing. If my bald spot is a defect. I don’t think it is. She is a charm.

A dream you want to fulfill?

I want to have grandchildren. I have four children and I really want to have grandchildren. One day I want to take good pictures of my grandpa who is about 90 years old and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Everyone, everyone hugging and smiling. I want to have a picture to put up on the wall with my whole family.

If I weren’t a journalist, I would be…

Flight steward, which was my previous profession. Like every boy, I’ve dreamed of being a football player, I wasn’t so talented at it. I’ve dreamed of being an actor and a singer, in those daydreams that everyone has, but I would really be a curator.

Who is Alex Escobar?

It’s me (laughs). Alex Escobar is a guy with simple habits, he thinks one step at a time, doesn’t make plans, isn’t anxious and tries to understand, every day, that the next day could be could be the last. We have to live happily and care little about small things, which we live day to day.