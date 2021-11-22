Internacional coach praises Flamengo after home defeat – Flamengo

Diego Aguirre regretted the adverse result, but understood the difficulty of the game against Flamengo

With an overwhelming start in Beira-Rio, Flamengo beat Internacional 2-1, last Saturday (20), in the 34th round of the Brasileirão. In a press conference after the duel, the coach of Colorado, Diego Aguirre, insisted on exalting the red-black team. The coach regretted the setback at home, but understood how difficult it was to face Mengo.

— Obviously, it wasn’t a good result, but a great football game. And, also, we have to recognize that we lost to a great opponent said Diego Aguirre.

The coach also admitted that he was surprised by Flamengo’s startling game. For him, the first ten minutes defined the match in Beira-Rio.

— It was a start we didn’t expect. It happened. The team got a little nervous, we got disorganized. We made some mistakes, some things we shouldn’t, but it’s game stuff. Afterwards, I have nothing more to say. We surrendered, we made a goal. But it’s difficult when you concede two goals in 10 minutes, it practically defines the game finished the coach.

With the victory, Flamengo remained in the vice-leadership, with 66 points gained, eight less than the leader Atlético-MG. The next appointment for Brasileirão will be this Tuesday (23), against Grêmio, at 9 pm (Brasilia time), in Porto Alegre. However, already fully focused on the Libertadores decision, Mengo will face the team from Rio Grande do Sul with an alternative team.