Invisibility and Civil Registry is the subject of Enem’s writing

The theme of the text of the National Secondary Education Examination (Enem) in this edition is “Invisibility and Civil Registration: guaranteeing access to citizenship in Brazil”, as disclosed by the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, on his social networks. In this edition, according to the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), the theme of writing is the same for both the printed and digital Enem.

The application of Enem began today (21), with a test containing the essay-argumentative writing and 90 objective questions: 45 of them on the components of languages, codes and their technologies, and 45 on human sciences and their technologies. Candidates will have until 7pm to complete the exam. Next Sunday (28), there will be tests on natural sciences and their technologies, and mathematics and their technologies.

Enem grades can be used to access the Unified Selection System (Sisu) and the University for All Program (ProUni). Therefore, the candidate cannot score zero in the essay. Enem participants can also apply for student financing in government programs, such as the Student Financing Fund (Fies), and apply for a position in Portuguese higher education institutions that have an agreement with Inep.

what did the teachers think

For the coordinator of Pedagogical Integration of SAS Education Platform, Vinicius Beltrão, the theme of this edition’s writing was more difficult than the themes of previous editions of Enem: “If we compare with the writing proposals of previous years, the bar has gone up, it is a very complex topic, of high difficulty, especially for the candidate who is leaving high school. Let’s think that this issue of civil registration for a 17 or 18-year-old teenager is something quite distant, since this is the family’s responsibility”, he says.

The theme, however, according to the professor, follows the line of dealing with a social difficulty present in Brazil. “It is a very serious problem and one that deserves discussion”.

Textual production teacher at Mopi College Júlia Langer agrees that the test followed the same lines as in previous years. “Enem is a very critical test, which talks about very intrinsic problems in our society, problems that often impede our development as a country”, he says.

The estimate of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) is that around 3 million people do not have a civil registry, such as a birth certificate. “This prevents access to citizenship, as they cannot access the public health system, the SUS, they cannot register for social programs, they do not have access to education, they cannot enroll in a public school, they do not have something basic” , says, Julia.

To develop a good writing, teachers emphasize that students need to be aware of motivating texts that accompany the topic. The focus to be given will be defined in the texts. According to Cainã Marques Vilanova, writing teacher at the Explain platform, the topic is quite broad. “My fear is that the students cannot select, they wanted to talk about everything. If they can stay calm, they will definitely be able to write well. But, you have to be careful.”

Association representing notary offices manifests itself

The National Association of Natural Persons Registrars (Arpen-Brasil), released an official statement in which it said it “is proud of” the choice of theme for this year’s newsroom. “More than calling the importance of a matter of extreme importance to the country, after all, it is in the act of civil registration of birth that the child gains a name, surname, nationality, parentage and rights to health and education, highlights the work that Civil registrars have been carrying out over time, such as direct birth registration in maternity hospitals (called Interconnected Units), joint efforts to combat under-registration (lack of registration) in indigenous villages, quilombolas and excluded population communities, which resulted in a significant drop the lack of a birth certificate in Brazil, which until the 2000s was in the double digits and today corresponds to 2.1% of live births.”, highlighted the entity in a statement.

Reasons for grade zero

According to Enem’s notice, there are reasons to reset the writing:

• total escape from the proposed theme;

• non-compliance with the essay-argumentative type;

• extension of up to seven handwritten lines, whatever the content, or extension of up to ten lines written in the Braille system;

• copy of the text(s) of the Essay Test and/or the Questions Book without at least eight lines of the participant’s own production;

• insults, drawings and other deliberate forms of annulment, in any part of the essay sheet;

• numbers or graphic signs with no clear function in any part of the text or essay sheet;

• part deliberately disconnected from the proposed theme;

• signature, name, initials, surname, code name or initials outside the place duly designated for the participant’s signature;

• text predominantly or entirely written in a foreign language;

• blank essay sheet, even if there is text written on the draft sheet;

• illegible text, which makes it impossible for two independent reviewers to read it.

See the themes of essays from previous years:

Enem 2009: The individual facing national ethics

Enem 2010: Work in the construction of human dignity

Enem 2011: Networking in the 21st century: the boundaries between public and private

Enem 2012: The immigration movement to Brazil in the 21st century

Enem 2013: Effects of the implementation of the Prohibition in Brazil

Enem 2014: Child advertising in question in Brazil

Enem 2015: The persistence of violence against women in Brazilian society

Enem 2016: Paths to combat religious intolerance in Brazil and Paths to combat racism in Brazil – This year there were two regular applications of the exam.

Enem 2017: Challenges for the educational training of deaf people in Brazil

Enem 2018: Manipulation of user behavior by controlling data on the internet

Enem 2019: Democratization of access to cinema in Brazil

Enem 2020: The Stigma Associated with Mental Illnesses in Brazilian Society (Enem printed), The challenge of reducing inequalities between regions in Brazil (Enem digital) and The lack of empathy in social relations in Brazil (Enem PPL and replication)

*Subject changed at 4:21 pm to include an Arpen-Brasil note

