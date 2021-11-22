IOC president reports conversation with Chinese tennis player and Peng videos flood the networks

International Olympic Committee (CIO) president Thomas Bach spoke with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai in a videoconference of about “30 minutes” this Sunday (21) – the Olympic body announced in a statement the same day in that images of the athlete, supposedly from today, flooded the networks.

According to the IOC, Peng “explained that she is safe and sound in her home in Beijing, but that she would like her private life to be respected.”

Also participating in the conversation were the president of the Athletes’ Commission, Emma Terho, and the Chinese Li Lingwei, a member of the Olympic Committee.

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai appeared on Sunday at a tennis tournament in Beijing, according to official photos from the event, after increasing international pressure for information about his whereabouts.

Peng appears in a blue coat and white sweatpants at the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals children’s tennis tournament, according to photos posted on the official Chinese Open profile on the Chinese social network Weibo, the Chinese Twitter.

This would be his first official appearance since his report of sexual abuse was censored on the Chinese Internet.

Peng, 35, a former world number one in doubles and one in China, has not spoken out publicly since she accused Zhang Gaoli, a powerful former Chinese Communist Party leader, 40 years her senior, of forcing her to keep sexual intercourse.

After several international denunciations from governments and tennis stars, official Chinese media outlets have released a flurry of images to ensure Peng is in good condition.

A video of the Sunday event, tweeted by Global Times editor Hu Xijin, shows Peng in a stadium among a group of guests, whose names were announced over a loudspeaker.

A Global Times reporter tweeted another video of Peng signing autographs for children in what appears to be the same stadium before posing with them for photos.

The videos are in addition to other images released by Hu on Saturday night. The first one shows Peng entering a restaurant, wearing a coat, hat and mask. There is a sign that says Beijing Yibin Guesthouse, a Beijing restaurant owned by the Sichuan local government.

In the second video, Peng is unmasked, sitting at a table, talking to other people.

AFP was unable to verify the authenticity of the videos.

Hu tweeted in English that the second video shows “Peng Shuai having dinner with his coach and friends at a restaurant. The video content clearly shows that they were filmed on Saturday Beijing time.” The conversation would have revolved around “tennis matches”.

A man sitting with Peng and two women said “tomorrow is November 20th” but one of the women corrects him by saying “it’s 21” to imply that the video was shot on Saturday.

In footage shot late at night from a cell phone, Peng looks relaxed.

Steve Simon, president of the WTA, the entity that manages the women’s tennis circuit, considered the videos “insufficient” to show that Peng Shuai is in good health, as the images do not show whether the tennis player “is free in her decisions and actions” .

“I made it clear what must happen. Our relationship with China is at a crossroads,” added the president of the WTA, an organization that has threatened to terminate lucrative contracts with China if it does not receive information about Peng’s health and whereabouts.

