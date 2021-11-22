iPhone 13 mini fixes predecessor’s major flaw | official battery test

Apple globally launched the new iPhone 13 family, including the compact iPhone 13 mini model. to start the complete analysis with a battery test to know the real autonomy of the new top of the line from apple. Remembering that sales in Brazil have been active since October. In its small body the iPhone 13 mini features 5.4-inch FHD+ Super Retina XDR OLED screen and 60Hz panel, Apple A15 Bionic platform, 4GB RAM, 128, 256 or 512GB of storage, two rear cameras (12 MP / 12 MP), 12 MP front camera, Lightning connection, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and 5G. 2406 mAh battery with 15W MagSafe wireless charging support and iOS 15 complete the set.

Our official battery test runs with many popular apps, games and services on timed cycles until the battery completely depletes, and is given a standby time between cycles to track consumption in the background. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches. The apps present in the cycles, and their certain execution times per cycle, are: 6 minutes of use (each) — WhatsApp, YouTube, Gallery (offline video), Spotify, Apple Music (offline music), and Chrome;

1 minute (each) — Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5, and Injustice;

4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;

2 minutes of use (each) — Facebook, Gmail and GMaps

Results

After our tests with the iPhone 13 mini, we got the following results: It took 19 hours and 49 minutes for the device to turn off;

The screen remained on for 9 hours and 36 minutes in the period;

We performed 14 complete test cycles, including: 84 minutes of browsing on Chrome; 420 minutes of WhatsApp, Spotify, PowerAmp, MX Player and YouTube (84 minutes each); 84 minutes of games (Pokémon Go, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Injustice, Modern Combat 5 and Asphalt 8); 84 minutes from Facebook, Gmail and Google Maps (28 minutes each); 56 minutes of voice calls via 3G/4G;

The most consumed app was YouTube.

finished

The iPhone 13 mini has one-off changes from its predecessor, including better cameras, more powerful hardware, and finally a considerably larger battery. With this, the new model was able to easily surpass the autonomy of its predecessor, finally establishing itself as an interesting option for those who want a powerful and compact model, but do not want to give up autonomy capable of at least withstanding a whole day of use. . It doesn’t reach the level of its Pro model or rivals in the Galaxy S21 line, but it already manages to surpass another compact in the Android world: the Zenfone 8. With that, those interested in the iPhone 13 mini but fearing the weak autonomy of the previous model you can be unconcerned, because even though it doesn’t have great autonomy, it already manages to withstand a very reasonable time away from takings.

Transmission closed!





There were 19 hours and 49 minutes of use in total with 9 hours and 36 minutes of active screen. The update of the agenda above brings the summary of the test. Thank you for the company.



And the iPhone 13 mini has just shut down.



And we’re already back to trying to run cycle number 15 completely with the remaining 4% charge.



We are almost at the end of the battery (5%) after 14 full cycles.







Good Morning! We’ll turn the cell back on now 7 hours.







We are turning off the cell phone to continue with cycles 13 and 14 in the morning.







We completed 12 cycles with 19% charge remaining.







And we’re already back for two more rounds, cycles 11 and 12.



That’s ten full cycles and 32% charge remaining on the iPhone 13 mini.



We now have 59% load at the beginning of cycles 7, 8, 9 and 10.



And the iPhone 13 mini complete shere cycles with 60% charge remaining.



iPhone 13 mini back for another four rounds. Starting with 87% load.



Two rounds completed and now we go to a clubthe largest (lunch), we return with cycles 3, 4, 5 and 6.



Starting the second cycle, still with a 96% charge.



FORfirst finished cycle with 4% consumption in the 13 mini.



The iPhone 13 mini is already unplugged and running its first cycle.



Good Morning! iPhone 13 mini ready to start battery test.