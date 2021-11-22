Is iPhone memory full? Use these tips to free up space

We store almost everything on our iPhones: family photos, movies, music libraries, etc. That’s why it’s important to ensure you don’t run out of space.

Apple made this a little easier to deal with in 2021, increasing the iPhone 13’s default storage option from 64GB to 128GB.

But for those who need more space or have a smaller-capacity model, you’ll want to make the most of your iPhone’s storage space.

The best way to save local storage is to invest in a cloud storage service like Apple’s iCloud, Google Drive, Box or Dropbox to download some of your files.

But there are also some settings you can tweak to make sure you’re using your iPhone’s storage capacity to the fullest.

Space

To maximize your iPhone’s storage, you need to know what’s taking up your device first. Take a look at what’s consuming your storage to know where to start.

Open Settings, tap General, then scroll down to iPhone Storage. Choose this option to see an analysis of the types of files and media that are taking up space on your iPhone.

Apple may also make some recommendations on how to free up space, such as reviewing videos stored on your device, as shown below.

Photos

Photos are among the biggest villains when it comes to eating up space on your iPhone. But the iPhone settings menu has an option that lets your device save smaller photo files locally if the device is low on space instead of the original versions.

Instead, these high-resolution photos and videos are stored on iCloud and you can download them as needed. To make sure this feature is turned on, start by opening the Settings app.

Then scroll down to Photos and make sure there’s a blue checkmark next to Optimize iPhone Storage.

A cloud

The best way to free up space on iPhone is to remove files you don’t need to store on the device. But that doesn’t mean you need to downsize your photo library.

Instead, try storing them on a third-party cloud storage service like Google Photos rather than on your device. It’s a quick way to free up lots of storage space without requiring you to dump old memories.

But before deleting anything, make sure the photos you want to save have been copied or transferred to Google Photos. If your photos and videos are not backed up to another service such as Google Photos, Dropbox, Box or OneDrive before they are deleted, they will be permanently deleted.