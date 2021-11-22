Israel and Rodolfo’s music criticized by psychoanalyst and singer rebate – Trends

Israel and Rodolffo (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

the country duo



Israel



and



Rodolff



has caused controversy on social media because of the lyrics of a new song, entitled



give a girlfriend



.

The track authored by four composers:



Ciro Netto



,



Matthew Cott



,



Renato Campero



and



Thales Bill



was released last Friday (03/19), the song is part of the album



Live in Brasilia



.

However, a little less than 48 hours later, they were accused of apology for the rape on account of an excerpt of the song, which says: “You’re not going to deceive me for free. You stirred me up, you’re going to have to give me a girlfriend.”

On Saturday (11/20), the psychoanalyst and doctor in psychology



Manuela Xavier



, which has more than 300,000 followers on the



Instagram



, criticized the lyrics in a video of just over 5 minutes and said that the duo’s music is regrettable, as it would make apology for the rape.

“This is a video of silences. I can’t pronounce the word €$tu.pr* [estupro]. You see, I, a woman, cannot make a complaint about the culture of €$tu.pr* [estupro], which makes one of us a victim every 8 minutes,” he said.

“But Israel and Rodolffo, two white men, can sing that ‘it got me going, he’s going to have to give me a girlfriend’. (…) And that Som Livre takes some action”, completed the psychoanalyst, marking the label.

Check it out below:

In the same publication,



Rodolff Matthaus



commented: “Good evening, Manuela. How are you? Look, at first I think you are exaggerating your remarks, because we make music for men and for women, a woman can sing this lyrics to a man, it is unisex”, he began the singer .

“It’s a happy, relaxed song, for people to have fun singing. I’m totally in favor of the cause, I’m with you. Now come criticize my work, inducing people to think it’s a macho song, no. It was made for women sing too”. Rodolff Matthaus

In sequence,



Manuela



, who fixed the sertanejo’s response in the publication itself, responds to the artist and reaffirms his own opinion.

“Rodolffo, you are twice as wrong. I am a woman. I know what €$tu.pr culture is* [estupro]. It will not be you, a man, to tell me what is or is not sexist, would you agree?”

“Talk to women. Talk to feminist collectives. In this video I explain perfectly why this song is a mistake. Spend five minutes of your time and learn”, she encourages



Xavier



.

Rodolffo Matthaus comments on the publication by Manuela Xavier (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

This Sunday morning (21/11), the musician posted a video of the song on his social media profile with the caption: “When people choose, there’s nothing to discuss… Let them know that Giving a girlfriend is a hit.”