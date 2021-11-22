“It was brainwashed” say women who did not get vaccinated | World-News | Online Diary

What and who to believe when we receive news, through social networks, TV news, cell phones, Facebook and Whatsapp, in addition to information passed on by word of mouth? What is truth? Information comes to us mismatched, unreasonable, contradictory, absurd and fanciful to slander, spread prejudice, confuse people, thoughts, infer judgments.

A woman who decided not to get vaccinated and contracted, however, Covid-19, is now calling for her not to be allowed to die.

Gemma Robert, 35, and a native of Warrington, UK, suffered eight heart attacks and is hooked up to a ventilator after being infected with the virus.

Her partner accuses members of anti-vaccination groups of being responsible for her and Gemma not having decided to get vaccinated because they believed the vaccines were killing people.

Gemma, who contracted the disease in August after attending a wedding, remains in hospital but will be over the worst. Despite this, your recovery is taking some time.

“There were times when I thought I would not resist. I wish I had been vaccinated before and now I think that everyone should be vaccinated”, he says.

His partner, on the other hand, leaves a stronger message: “Don’t believe those who are against vaccines. They brainwashed us,” he fires.