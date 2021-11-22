Jeez, what a delight! Romulo Estrela and Rainer Cadete pose on the bed | celebrities



Romulo Estrela and Rainer Cadete – Reproduction

Romulo Estrela and Rainer Cadetreproduction

Published 11/21/2021 15:47

Rio – That’s why ‘Secret Truths’ fans didn’t expect it! While in the dramaturgy, Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) has an affair with Angel (who for now is still played by Camila Queiroz), in real life the pairs are quite different.

Proof of this is the photo posted by Rainer Cadete, who plays the character Visky in the novel. In bed with Romulo Estrela, the actor joked: “Can you imagine waking up from this shell after marathon #vs2 ? @romuloestrela runs here!”.

But what Rainer didn’t imagine was that Romulo would return his friend’s joke with such affection. “My amadoooo!!!! @rainercadete, you are a hurricane giving life to this character my brother. I feel very happy to have witnessed this so closely. May this be the first of many works that we will do together”, declared Romulo , which left Rainer’s heart melting.

“@romulostar it’s an honor to be recognized by you, my brother. What a joy it was to be able to share so many delicious moments on your side, and that it’s even the first of many. Thank you for SO MUCH! you’re a giant,” Rainer replied.

Check out the post: