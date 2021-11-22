Journalist informs that former Atlético-MG wants to return to Brazil and has Corinthians as one of his options

Acting in Japan, Luan, ex-Atlético Mineiro, has already made clear his desire to return to Brazil, information given by journalist Jorge Nicola. The forward gives preferences to two clubs: Galo, where he is considered an idol and made history. And if it doesn’t work out, Corinthians could be one of the player’s options, a team that he has already admitted to having affection for and was almost traded when he played for Galo.

When Luan left Atlético in 2019, he had already made it clear: “Maybe one day I can go back to where I shouldn’t have left”; referring to the former Club. But according to the journalist, at this moment, the Minas Gerais team has no interest in the player: “Athletic has placed himself on another level and that Luan doesn’t fit. He was important during a period, the level of demand is different, the need to hire players great is bigger and it will be difficult to hire”, highlighted Nicola.

It is not yet known what will be the fate of Luan, if he would in fact fit in Corinthians. Currently, the player is 31 years old, and arrived at Galo in 2013, when he fell in the favor of the athletic fans by winning three Minas Gerais Championships; Copa Libertadores in 2013, Recopa in 2014 and Copa do Brasil in the same year. In 2018, Corinthians tried to send a loan with the ‘Menino Maluquinho’, but the negotiation cooled down and did not go ahead.

Before being decided on the future of Luan, Timão enters the field today for the Alvinegro Classic, at 4 pm, at the Neo Química Arena against Santos. Currently, it occupies the 6th place, with 50 points added, two points less than Fortaleza, the team that closes the G-4. For the match, Sylvinho must enter the following lineup: Cássio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos (Lucas Piton); Gabriel, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gabriel Pereira (Gustavo Mosquito), Róger Guedes and Jô.