Keyed up! Pedestrians fight in ‘A Fazenda 13’ | Television



The Farm 13

The Farm 13Internet Playback

Published 11/21/2021 6:58 PM

The last eliminated from “A Fazenda 13”, Valentina Francavilla was on the program “A Hora do Faro” to comment on the reality and appear live, along with Rodrigo Faro, for the participants who are still in the game. The presenter did a live dynamic with the participants, asking them to look for objects in the room. At this time, everyone earned R$ 2 thousand.

Afterwards they distributed some difficult gifts among themselves, generating some arguments. Mileide of a note of three reais to Gui Araújo, indicating it as a fake. Bill decided to keep the gift for himself. Then MC Gui gave a pepper (the hard person to swallow) to Marina and she also chose to keep the gift, saying that the pepper helps protect against bad energy.

pic.twitter.com/IUORv664EO Shih! The mood soured between Marina and MC Gui. The influencer says he walked away because he felt the need! #ValentinaNoFaro — Hora do Faro (@horadofaro) November 21, 2021

Rico took advantage of the fact that he was next and started talking to MC Gui, saying he was a hypocrite. The farmer of the week needed to give a mirror, symbolizing a person who cannot see. “He thinks he knows everything, but he doesn’t know anything.”

Gui Araújo took the opportunity to needle Mileide before opening the box of the gift he was going to distribute, and the two got into an argument. The actor opens the box and finds a mask. He says he should have come more, and decides he’s going to give the gift to Mileide, saying that the pawn plays where it suits. She doesn’t accept the gift and says she’s going to forward it to Dayane, saying the girl has a dirty game and wears a mask a week. The model responds that it is normal for the game to change with each field.

Dayane removes a manipulation puppet and Faro asks who she thinks is the program’s manipulated or manipulator. The model says she will give it to Bil because she thinks he is a person who has no personality and is always gossiping. The model begins by saying that he is going to pass on the present and continues the discussion with Dayane, then moving on to Gui Araújo and Dynho.

Marina takes a crown and says she’ll give it to MC Gui for saying he’s different from the beginning of the game so far, indicating that the funkeiro is more aggressive and away from her. When the game ends, Faro asks who has the crown (MC Gui) and the pepper bottle (Marina), as each of them won R$5,000. Interestingly, one had given the other a gift and the two participants hugged each other laughing. The presenter still jokes “There’s no fight that money won’t solve”.