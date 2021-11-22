KKR makes proposal by Telecom Italia, Petrobras informs value of earnings and more news

SÃO PAULO – The corporate news this Monday (22) highlights that the fund private equity, KKR, made an offer of more than €33 billion to buy Telecom Italia, the parent company of Tim Brasil (TIMS3).

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announced the payment of R$2.195126 per share as dividends and interest on equity of R$1.055361 gross per share.

Meanwhile, Smartfit (SMFT3) approved the completion of the sixth issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in the amount of R$1.325 billion.

Eneva (ENEV3), in turn, signed a cooperation agreement to assess alternatives for the development of an LNG terminal at the Port of Itaqui.

The private equity fund, KKR, made an offer of more than €33 billion to acquire Telecom Italia, the parent company of Tim Brasil (TIMS3).

KKR offered €0.505 per share in cash – a 45% premium to the stock’s closing price on Friday. The offer would give the operator a net worth of €10.7 billion. Telecom Italia’s net debt is €22.5 billion.

The closing of the transaction is subject to a period of “due diligence” of four weeks and the approval of the Italian government, which has veto power. The board gave no indication as to whether it would approve the sale.

Telecom Italia shoots at the session this Monday (22), on the Milan stock exchange, with gains of 25.17%, around 7:19 am Brasília time.

Petrobras announced that it will pay R$2.195126 per common and preferred share as dividends and R$1.055361 gross per common and preferred share in interest on equity (JCP).

The distribution of remuneration to shareholders was previously approved by its Board of Directors, on August 4th and October 28th of this year.

The cut-off date is December 1st for holders of shares issued on the B3 and December 3rd for holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The shares will be traded ex-rights on B3 and ADRS on the NYSE, from December 2nd, with payment on the 15th of the same month. For ADR holders from December 22nd.

Eneva (ENEV3) signed, on November 18, 2021, with Servtec Investimentos, a cooperation agreement to evaluate alternatives for the development of an LNG terminal at Porto do Itaqui or its surroundings, in São Luís, in the State of Maranhão.

The signed agreement also provides that the company will have the exclusivity right until December 30, 2022, and, after that date, the first refusal until December 30, 2023, to develop, manage and explore the LNG terminal together with the Servtec, through the formation of a joint venture, in which Eneva will hold 51% and Servtec will hold 49%.

Mater Dei Hospital (MATD3)

Hospital Mater Dei (MATD3) approved the signing of a contract for the acquisition of 99.6% of Hospital Santa Genoveva (HSG), and acquisition of a 100% stake in the Uberlândia Computed Tomography Center (CDI).

The Enterprise Value of the operation is R$309 million, including properties, leading to a multiple of R$1.5 million per bed, from which the net debt, which is approximately R$57 million, will be deducted.

HSG and CDI are contiguous and integrated, located in Uberlândia, a strategic city with the 2nd largest GDP in Minas Gerais. As they are traditional and a reference in quality of care, they attract patients from all over the Triângulo Mineiro, a region with more than 1.5 million inhabitants and 650 thousand beneficiaries, which is expanding rapidly.

Eletrobras (ELET6)

Eletrobras’ Board of Directors (ELET6;ELET3) approved the syndicate of banks responsible for coordinating the share offering, with a view to privatizing the electricity.

Itaú BBA, XP, BTG, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs are the lead follow on coordinators.

The bookrunners chosen were Bradesco BBI, Safra, Caixa Econômica, Citi, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan.

Smartfit (SMFT3)

Smartfit (SMFT3) approved the execution of the sixth issue of simple debentures, not convertible into shares, for public distribution with restricted efforts, in the amount of R$1.325 billion.

Oceanpact (OPCT3)

Oceanpact (OPCT3) announced the closing of the offer of the third issue of debentures, non-convertible into shares, in the amount of R$ 500 million.

CCR (CCRO3)

CCR (CCRO3) registered a 13.2% increase in traffic between the 12th and 18th of November 2021 compared to the same stage in 2020.

In the accumulated result for the year up to November 18, the flow of cars that passed on the highways managed by CCR rose 14.7%.

