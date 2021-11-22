Lack of workers threatens recovery of traditional sectors of the Portuguese economy

The lack of workers is threatening the recovery of the more “traditional” sectors of the Portuguese economy, from textiles to shoes, construction or furniture, in a problem that is not new, but has worsened with the recovery after the confinement.

In statements to the Lusa agency, representatives of various sector associations defended the urgency of policies to encourage the hiring of professionals, so that the shortage of human resources does not jeopardize the economic recovery of those activities, together with campaigns to promote the so-called more sectors. “traditional”, heavily affected by “stigmas” and “stereotypes” that make them unattractive to younger people.

According to the executive director of the Portuguese Association of Furniture and Related Industries (APIMA), “the ‘cluster’ is facing a great difficulty in attracting talent, with a worrying aging of the workforce currently employed in these sectors ”.

“In addition to the current challenge, which has already led dozens of companies to refuse orders due to the absence of employees who allow them to respond, we foresee an aggravation of this scenario due to the inability of the current generation to be renewed by specialized young people”, says Gualter Morgado.

Although “the difficulties are transversal”, the responsible states that “they have a particular impact on positions that require some specialization, namely carpentry, turning and upholstery, among others”.

“The immediate consequences are the refusal of orders and new customers, which inevitably causes constraints on the growth of companies and the sector itself”, he says.

The association leader warns that, in a phase of recovery like the one we are currently experiencing, in which the sector is once again promoting itself internationally in major international forums, “it is very worrying that, afterwards, the contacts cannot be properly followed up. and orders”.

“The chain has a very positive reputation globally, we are in more and more markets and we cannot waste this trust that it took us many years to gain,” said Gualter Morgado to Lusa.

Despite being “extremely difficult for a company to autonomously address and resolve” this situation, APIMA lists some actions to be taken to increase the attractiveness of the sector, such as “investment in marketing, brand modernization and the ability to communicate effectively the conditions offered and the progress made over the last few years”.

“Globally, we believe that there will have to be a concerted effort between the various ‘players’, from the outset with regard to teaching. It is essential that the educational offer matches the needs of companies, substantially improving the current relationship between supply and demand for talent”, he argues.

At the legislative level, APIMA says that it has been proposing some measures to the regulatory authorities, namely the relocation of retired people, which it believes will “ensure, at least in the short term, a better capacity to respond to companies”.

Also in the footwear sector, “shortness of qualified labor has been a problem for a long time”, which, however, has “worsened in recent months, due to the significant increase in orders”.

“The sector has practically exhausted the available manpower in areas with a strong concentration of the footwear industry, forcing companies to hire new professionals in neighboring municipalities”, told Lusa the communication director of the Portuguese Association of Manufacturers of Footwear, Components, Articles of Skin and Its Substitutes (APICCAPS).

According to Paulo Gonçalves, “there are several stereotypes related to the industry that it is important to combat”, but “this will only be done if large-scale initiatives are developed that allow for sensitizing younger people and their families.”

Citing data from the European Commission, APICCAPS points out that, in the fashion sectors, “500,000 new employees will be needed in the next decade so that the European industry remains at the forefront”, which even led the community executive to develop a specific campaign, which the association joined, called ‘Open Your Mind’.

For APICCAPS, it is urgent to “strengthen communication with employment centers, with a view to identifying unemployed professionals of working age”, as well as “all training mechanisms tailored to companies, seeking to retrain workers”. Additionally, it is necessary to “carry out wide-ranging awareness campaigns, which make it possible to combat stigmas and preconceived ideas”.

In the fashion sector, the textile and clothing sectors are also struggling with the shortage of workers, ensuring the business association that “it is not, as it is believed, a question of wages”, but rather “a matter of image” that affects the entire so-called “traditional” industry.

According to the president of the Portuguese Textile and Clothing Association (ATP), Mário Jorge Machado, “the sector, even before the pandemic, was faced with labor shortages, especially in certain professions that were more productively oriented, such as seamstresses or clothing operators. some machines, or in production support, such as tuners or maintenance technicians”.

The shortage of human resources has also, for several years, been recurrently identified as a “serious problem” in the construction sector, following the departure of thousands of workers abroad during the last crisis, and it continues today to affect the growth of the activity. : “In addition to the problem of raw materials, we have the serious problem of labor and I don’t know which one is worse”, said recently the president of the Association of Industrialists of Civil Construction and Public Works (AICCOPN), in statements to Lusa.

Stressing that “the sector needs 70 thousand workers”, but “at this moment there is no manpower”, Manuel Reis Campos questions why, according to official data, “32 thousand construction workers” are registered in the unemployment fund.

“It’s not clear why, but it’s true”, he laments.

Lack of immigrants and attractive job offers explain labor shortages

The lack of immigrant workers, the absence of attractive job offers and the aging of the active population explain the shortage of labor in sectors of activity that are starting to recover, say economists consulted by Lusa.

Although the unemployment rate is at 6.1%, the lowest level in recent years, and employment is recovering after the pandemic crisis, there are signs of labor shortages in various sectors of activity, such as tourism , restoration or construction.

According to João Cerejeira, a professor at the Faculty of Economics at the University of Minho, the shortage of labor can be explained by the international flows of immigrant workers, who were “practically frozen” due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“There is a difficulty because the international flows of workers were practically suspended, which led to a drop in the immigrant workforce, which would normally come to occupations with lower wages and less sought after by Portuguese workers”, says the economist.

The professor at the University of Minho says that, in addition to the “lower entry of immigrants”, especially in sectors such as construction, the aging of the population also contributes to the shortage of workers that has been reported by companies.

“The younger population is more qualified than the older ones and, therefore, does not look for jobs with lower levels of qualification”, says João Cerejeira.

The director of the Faculty of Economics at the University of Coimbra, José Reis, agrees with this position and points out that, in addition to immigration, “there is some active population that is placed out of the labor market during crises”.

“In 2020, the rate of underutilization of work was 14%, well above the unemployment rate, and two points higher than in 2019”, says José Reis.

The underutilization of work is an indicator that aggregates the unemployed population, the underemployment of part-time workers, the inactive job-seekers but not available, and the inactive available but not looking for a job.

The former president of the Institute of Employment and Professional Training (IEFP) Francisco Madelino also says that the pandemic “has resulted in the return of immigrants”, namely to Brazil, contributing to the shortage of labor in sectors such as civil construction or the domestic tourism, activities that are showing signs of recovery.

Francisco Madelino, who is a professor at ISCTE – Instituto Universitário de Lisboa, also indicates that another factor to be taken into account is “the lower entry of young people” and the aging of the labor market.

Another factor that may explain the lack of manpower is, according to former Secretary of State for Employment Pedro Martins, the lack of attractive job offers for people who became unemployed during the pandemic.

For Pedro Martins, who is a professor at the Nova School of Business and Economics, “many workers are still receiving unemployment benefits”, since “the maximum duration of these benefits tends to be between 12 and 24 months”.

“These workers will not, in most cases, be interested in the working conditions offered”, says the former secretary of state in the government of Pedro Passos Coelho.

“Another related factor will be concerns about the risk of infection, in the workplace or on public transport, even among those vaccinated”, adds Pedro Martins.