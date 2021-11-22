Learn how to watch the “American Music Awards” this Sunday

This Sunday (21), one of the most traditional awards in the United States takes place, the American Music Awards, which focuses on tracks, albums and artists that have achieved mega popularity throughout the year.

O AMAs 2021 will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will have Card B as the great hostess. As in previous years, the event will be broadcast through the channels TNT and TNT Series and by the app TNT GO.

The official ceremony will begin at 10 pm (Eastern Time) and the pre-show transmission, called “Esquenta TNT”, will start at 9:30 pm (Eastern Time), with simultaneous transmission on TV, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

AMAs performances

the duo Silk Sonic, composed by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, will perform the AMAs opening concert. Then, great artists will go on stage at the awards to perform, like the Card B, BTS with Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny with Tainy and Juliete Venegas, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, Diplo, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, Tyler, the Creator, Walker Hayes and Zoe Wees and Chloe Bailey.

BTS would perform “My Universe” with Coldplay and the remix of “Butter” with Megan Thee Stallion, but for “personal reasons”, the singer canceled the performance.

the nominees

In the 29th edition of AMAs, Olivia Rodrigo leads the award nominations with 7 categories. The Weeknd appears in second place with 6 nominations and cat doja, Bad Bunni and giveon are right behind with 5 nominations each.

