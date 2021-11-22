LeBron James has only been excluded in 2 games in 19 NBA seasons

LeBron James was excluded after attacking Isaiah Stewart, of the Detroit Pistons, yesterday, in an NBA (US basketball league) game. It was only the second exclusion of the Los Angeles Lakers star in a 19 season in the league.

The first time that the athlete was expelled from an NBA match occurred in November 2017, in a duel between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat. At the time, the then Cavs player rebelled with referee Kane Fitzgerald after complaining about an alleged foul not marked by the referee and ended up being excluded.

In yesterday’s match, LeBron hit Stewart in the face with his hand during a free throw for the Pistons in the third quarter. The move generated widespread confusion, and the Pistons player had to be restrained by his teammates. He got a bloody face. The two athletes were excluded from the match.

After the game, Anthony Davis, LeBron’s Lakers teammate, came to the star’s defense.

“Everyone in the league knows that LeBron isn’t a dirty guy. In fact, when he knew he hit Stewart, as soon as he did, he looked at Stewart like, ‘Oh my mistake. I didn’t try to do that,'” he stated Davis.

LeBron left the court with 10 points in 21 minutes and went on to 1,048 straight NBA games with at least 10 points, the best mark in league history.