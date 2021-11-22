LeBron punches opponent in the face, is sent off, but Lakers beat Detroit | nba

Blood, sweat and upset. The Los Angeles Lakers experienced the worst and best emotions this Sunday night, in a 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons, away from home, after being down by 17 points. Anthony Davis ended the game with two blocks in the same play on Cade Cunningham, a straight basket and a steal, all in the last minute. Russell Westbrook came close to a double triple with 26 points, 9 rebounds and 10 assists. The sad part fell to LeBron James.

With 9:18 on the clock in the third quarter and 78-67 against on the scoreboard, the star landed a punch in the face of center Isaiah Stewart after a free-throw rebound dispute. Bloodied, the Pistons player wanted to go after his rival (see bid below). It had to be restrained several times by teammates and staff. LeBron was ejected with a blatant 2 foul. It was his second career expulsion. Stewart took two technical fouls and also ended up being sent off.

1 of 3 Isaiah Stewart tries to chase LeBron James — Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images Isaiah Stewart tries to chase after LeBron James — Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Anthony Davis finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists, plus 4 steals and 5 blocks. Carmelo Anthony collaborated with 18 points. The Lakers now have nine wins and nine losses, eighth in the West, a disappointing start to the campaign. The team continues to struggle to fit Westbrook’s style of play with James. In the next games, it is likely that the last one will not be on court, due to suspension. Next, the team faces the New York Knicks, at Madison Square Garden, on Tuesday.

The Pistons have the second worst campaign in the East, with four wins and 12 defeats, and continue their reconstruction. Jerami Grant was the standout, with 36 points and five balls out of three. Point guard Cade Cunningham, 2021’s first pick of the draft, achieved his first NBA double triple with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. The next challenge is against the Miami Heat, on Tuesday, again at home.

pistons

Jerami Grant (36 pts, 5 baskets of three)

Hamidou Diallo (17 pts, 6 rebs)

Cade Cunningham (13 pts, 12 rebs, 10 asts)

Lakers

Anthony Davis (30 pts, 10 rebs, 6 asts, 4 steals, 5 stumps)

Russell Westbrook (26 pts, 9 rebs, 10 asts)

Carmelo Anthony (18 pts, 5 baskets of three)

pistons

Killian Hayes (finger hand)

Kelly Olynyk (knee)

Lakers

Trevor Ariza (ankle)

Kendrick Nunn (knee)

Austin Reaves (thigh)

2 of 3 Isaiah Stewart bleeds after LeBron James assault — Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images Isaiah Stewart bleeds after LeBron James assault — Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Turnovers

pistons 11

Lakers 13

Points generated from turnovers

pistons 21

Lakers 9

rebounds

pistons 52

Lakers 60

Court shots

Pistons 43/97 (44.3%)

Lakers 45/92 (48.9%)

three shots

Pistons 14/40 (35%)

Lakers 10/31 (32.3%)

free throws

Pistons 16/21 (76.2%)

Lakers 21/27 (77.8%)

3 of 3 Score Chart — Photo: NBA Score Chart — Photo: NBA

First Period – Lakers 30 to 26: Westbrook started hot, with 8 points, in an old guard duel against freshman Cade Cunningham (6 points). The Lakers kept the lead throughout the first half, but the home team didn’t let the advantage go beyond 6 points, with balance in rebounds and points in the bottle.

Second Period – Pistons 42 to 31: A 15-2 straight saw the Pistons open 10 points in the last minute of the fourth. A three-pointer from Dwight Howard (second of the night, career record) still narrowed the gap, but Detroit took to half-time advantage built on Jerami Grant’s 14 points, 18 total in the first half. Score from 68 to 61.

Third Period – Pistons 31 to 23: With 9:18 on the clock and 78-67 on the scoreboard, LeBron landed a punch to the face of Isaiah Stewart after a free-throw rebound dispute. Bloodied, the Pistons Pivot wanted to go after the Lakers star several times, but was restrained by teammates and staff. LeBron was ejected with a blatant 2 foul. It was his second career expulsion. Stewart took two technical fouls and also ended up being sent off.

Following the period, the Pistons managed to open a 17-point lead, with Grant’s 10 points in the fourth, 28 in total. Detroit already had 17 points generated from turnovers by the Lakers (11), against zero from the other side (on 6). Score from 99 to 84.

Fourth Period – Lakers 37 to 17: After blood, sweat and frustrations, the upset. Los Angeles provoked an avalanche towards the young Pistons team, with stubs, steals and free kicks and baskets. Anthony Davis was decisive in the final minute, while Westbrook nearly completed another double. Ufa!

pistons

11/23 – Heat (home)

11/24 – Bucks (out)

11/26 – Clippers (outside)