Left and ultra-right to dispute second round of presidential election in Chile

SANTIAGO — In an election that sealed the defeat of the political forces that have ruled Chile since the country’s redemocratization in 1990, candidates from the left, Gabriel Boric, and the far right, José Antonio Kast, were the most voted on Sunday and will compete for The country’s presidency in the second round on December 19.

With 95% of the ballots counted, Kast leads, with 27.97%, and Boric is in second, with 25.7% — to win in the first round, it was necessary to have more than 50% of the valid votes. The surprise of the vote, detected only in the latest polls of intention to vote, was the third place of economist and engineer Franco Parisi, considered an anti-system populist who spent the entire campaign in the United States, where he lives, and is with 12.94% of the wishes.

The first to speak after the results was candidate Kast. In Santiago, he thanked God, his family, the campaign team and his supporters. His speech reflected the order speech present throughout the campaign.

— Let’s keep walking, we have a majority vote, we’re going to convene more Chileans and show the reasons why this project is so important. Chile deserves peace, Chile deserves freedom – declared Kast. — We will work to regain peace, order, progress and our freedom.

Shortly thereafter, Boric also spoke to supporters gathered in Santiago:

“Today we have a mandate, a tremendous responsibility. We were charged with leading a struggle for democracy, inclusion, justice, respect and the dignity of all. In this challenge everyone fits, we have to work for the unity of the Democrats – he said. — I am grateful for the trust of thousands of people who told us that we have this mandate, and that we are here disputing a second round that will be historic.

Left candidate for the Chilean presidency, Gabriel Boric, raises a Chilean flag during speech after the announcement of election results this Sunday Photo: RODRIGO GARRIDO / REUTERS

Before the speeches, President Sebastián Piñera urged moderation for the candidates who will face each other in December:

— I want to congratulate Jose Antonio Kast and Gabriel Boric for winning in the first round. I also want to ask that you always seek the paths of peace, not violence, the paths of responsibility, not populism. Moderation, not polarization.

future alliances

The election was the first in 16 years that neither former president Michelle Bachelet, of the centre-left, nor conservative Sebastián Piñera, both of whom ruled Chile for two non-consecutive terms, participated. The vote came after two years of popular protests for social reforms, sometimes violent, which provoked a strong reaction from the right.

Sebastián Sichel, the candidate of Piñera’s center-right coalition, lost voters to Kast, supporter of Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship (1973-1990), and is in fourth place with 12.65% of the vote. In early statements after the results, Sichel said he would not support Boric, whom he referred to as the “far left,” leaving the door open for talks to endorse Kast.

Center-left candidate Yasna Provoste — heir to the former Concertación formed by Bachelet’s Socialist Party, the Christian Democratic Party and former President Ricardo Lagos’s Party for Democracy — is in fifth place, with 11.69% of the vote. She has signaled that she should support Boric in December.

— Our will can never be neutral. I congratulated Gabriel and it will be very important, in the next few hours, [ouvir] what he is going to propose to the country,” declared Provoste.

high turnout

In addition to the future president, Chileans chose councilors, the 155 deputies and 27 members of the Senate, which will go from 43 to 50 seats. No coalition is expected to win a majority in Congress, which will pose an added challenge for the future president.

As of late tonight, no turnout figures have been released, but expectations were for a higher-than-average turnout.

In the middle of the afternoon, the Minister of Transport, Gloria Hutt, said that the volume of passengers in the means of public transport and vehicles on the streets was much greater than what was seen in the referendum that approved the convening of a Constituent Convention to change the Charter inherited from the Pinochet dictatorship, in October of last year. The counting of votes began when there were still lines of voters in the metropolitan area of ​​Santiago.

Since the end of mandatory voting in 2012, none of the presidential elections has had more than 50% turnout — in last year’s plebiscite, 50.8% of voters voted, and a bill is pending in Congress to re-establish the mandatory voting system.

Today’s election was singled out as the most polarized and uncertain since the return to democracy. With the wear of the center parties, the poll showed that voters were looking for changes.

“We have to vote,” 24-year-old student Felipe Rojas told AFP. — The country needs change, we are tired of the same politicians.

Now, voters will have before them two radically opposed projects to run Chile from 2022.

Opposite projects

The first comes in the figure of 55-year-old Chilean right-wing hard-line veteran, José Antonio Kast, an admirer of the American Donald Trump, close to the Bolsonaro family and who had the support of an older, wealthier, country-based electorate. A member of the Independent Democratic Union (UDI), the right-wing party in Piñera’s current governing coalition, he founded his own Republican Party in 2019.

In his campaign closing speech, last Thursday, Kast once again defended the military coup against President Salvador Allende, in 1973, drawing a parallel with the current situation in the country:

“Our Armed Forces worked for Chile to remain a free country,” he said. — There are recipes for recovering the economy, but not for recovering freedom after the left takes power. We will never again surrender to the intolerance of the left.

In turn, Gabriel Boric defends a break with the socioeconomic system inherited from the dictatorship and which is beginning to be modified with the drafting of the new Constitution, a process supported by the candidate of the Frente Amplio and the Communist Party. He defends a greater participation of the State in the economy, the increase of taxes for the higher classes and the advance in behavioral guidelines, such as the legalization of abortion and same-sex marriage.

Coming from the student movement, deputy Boric, 35, was one of the organizers of the pact in Congress to call a plebiscite on changing the Chilean Constitution. Unlike other leftist leaders in Latin America, he took a tough stance on authoritarian regimes like those in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, thus trying to dispel the image of radicalism.

— This is a historic moment, but it does not concern just one person, but a collective project. It’s about hope overcoming fear, it’s about being able to build a just, dignified Chile,” Boric declared while voting earlier today in Punta Arenas, in the south.