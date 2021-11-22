“Legal Mansion”: Lawyer creates reality with legal influencers

With the wave of reality shows with anonymous people, celebrities, cooks and models, the lawyer Alberto Lopes Jr. decided to take the model to law practice. 14 people connected to the Law will gather at a house in Búzios, RJ, between December 2nd and 5th, for the reality show “Mansão Jurídica”.

(Image: Playback/Youtube)

The event will discuss legal issues, and will also have games, which, according to the organization, will require from the competitors legal knowledge, physical effort and luck. The award, in turn, is still unknown.

(Image: Reproduction)

The backstage of the house will be broadcast on youtube for 24 hours. Participants, who would be “teachers, anonymous and digital influencers”, have already been revealed on the event’s Instagram.

(Image: Reproduction)

On the website Amo Direito, the creator of the event says that the meeting will show that operators of the Law are “human beings like everyone else”. “A swim in a swimming pool in a swimsuit or bikini doesn’t say anything about our competence or character,” he says.

(Image: Reproduction)

The event published a video of the house where the reality show will take place. Internet users commented with fans and questions. “In which country is this house a mansion?” one said. another reinforced: “I was looking for the mansion…”. Watch:

” width=”880″ height=”500″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”>