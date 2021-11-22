Legend, Henry detonates new canceled game in French: ‘Imbecility Hat-trick’

Classic between Olympique de Marseille and Lyon was suspended this Sunday (21), after Payet was hit in the head by a bottle

Again confusion in French football. This Sunday (21st), the duel between Lyon and Marseille Olympics it was even interrupted and later cancelled, after the home crowd hit a bottle on Payet’s head.

It was the third time this season that a game of the French Championship was suspended by riot involving fans, which for Thierry Henry it can be considered a ”hat-trick of imbecility”.

“That’s not what I would like the English, Spanish or Italians to see in the French Championship. There is physical integrity, and it’s regrettable, I repeat. There are people who should denounce in the stands. If you are a fan, you will punish your club on top of that. It’s really a hat-trick of imbecility”, said the former attacker to the Amazon Prime Video.

In the bid, which took place just four minutes into the opening stage, the midfielder, a highlight of the visiting team, was about to take a corner kick when he was surprised with a bottle to the head. Marseille did not like the regrettable scenes played out by the Lyon fans and decided to leave the field. Jorge Sampaoli’s men went to the locker room and did not return.

After almost two hours of stoppage, the stadium announcer announced the decision of the organizers that there would be a game, for a party by the fans who remained at the Groupama Stadium. However, the Olympique players refused to return to the match.

It was then that the arbitration decided to end the game. Now, the decision on the restart of the match or loss of points for the home team is up to the disciplinary bodies of the Call 1.

Scenes like this have been constants in the competition. In August, Payet himself was the victim of fans of the nice. But he retaliated, throwing back the cups thrown by the crowd and started a big mess with a fight on the field. At the time, the game was suspended and had to be played later without the presence of the public.

In September, during the northern derby between Lens and Lille, the fans of the local team invaded the field during the break of the game to contain a fight of the visitors in another sector of the stadium. The return to the second half had to be delayed, and the match was resumed with police at the edge of the lawn.