Leila Pereira defines first action as president of Palmeiras for right after the end of Libertadores

Confirmed as the first female president in the history of the palm trees, Leila Pereira he has already defined his first mission as a representative of the club alviverde.

According to the É Gool website, Leila Pereira prioritizes player renewal Felipe Melo, which is at the end of a contract with Verdão. The report informs that the idea of ​​the new representative is to talk first with coach Abekl Ferreira before taking any action.

Leila Pereira The club only takes over in December a few days after the end of the Copa Libertadores da America, scheduled for next Saturday (27), at 5 pm (GMT), in Uruguay. Palmeiras faces Flamengo in the big decision of the competition.

If you no longer stay at the club, Felipe Melo will close with another team. O International appears as one of those interested in hiring the midfielder for next season. However, the player prioritizes renewal.

Before the Libertadores decision, the palm trees face the Atlético-MG, in match valid by brazilian. The game will be on Tuesday (23), at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque.

