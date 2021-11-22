Leila Pereira hits the hammer and talks about Abel Ferreira, Felipe Melo and new reinforcements at Palmeiras

This Saturday, Leila Pereira confirmed what everyone had predicted: she was elected president of Palmeiras. The businesswoman got support from the majority of members and won the right to run Alviverde for the next three years. She will assume the post on December 15th.

The future of coach Abel Ferreira is what worries the most today. With several proposals from abroad, the Portuguese will sit down and analyze their fate. He has a contract until the end of 2022, but he can let the Football Academy decide to do so.

Leila and her board understand that Palmeiras needs Abel to be the winner. That’s why there are already efforts to bring the technician’s family to Brazil. He has already said in several press conferences that being alone in the country has bothered him.

“It is my wish that Abel, our technician, remains on my project. This I will definitely talk to Abel. He has a contract with us until the end of next year, and I think he is extremely important to the project we have,” he told the ge.

+ Against Santos, Palmeiras also reached the Libertadores final with a bad streak; remember

Felipe Melo can get a new link

The defensive midfielder has already become the idol of the Palmeiras fans. Due to its performance in the field, it is natural that it will receive some surveys. Galatassaray, from Turkey, and Boca Juniors, from Argentina, emerge as potential interested parties in the athlete’s football.

Leila revealed that she will talk to Abel and that the decision to stay will be technical. And the Portuguese has already evaluated the case and understands that Felipe Melo is extremely important to the cast, on and off the field.

“Felipe (Melo) is a player who doesn’t just like me, but all the fans. It is extremely important, we are grateful for the entire journey with us. With respect to any player, the decision will be technical. When I talk to Abel, with the commission, what is defined by them will be done and forwarded,” he said.

About new reinforcements, the businesswoman said that when she has the pen in her hands, she will talk about planning and structure.

“I only take office on December 15th. Until then, our president is Maurício Galiotte. And the 27th is a very important day for all of us from Palma, with a very important game. I’m going to talk about planning, structure, after the 27th, preferably with the pen on the 15th. But without a doubt, Palmeiras will be stronger and stronger, it needs investment for football to be more and more competitive, and that’s what I’m for here: to make Palmeiras stronger and more victorious,” he revealed.

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Twitter

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Facebook

+ Subscribe to the Palmeiras Online channel on Youtube

+ Listen to the Palmeiras Online PodCast

+ Join the Palmeiras Online channel on Telegram