Lilia Cabral recalls an accident in a scene from ‘Páginas da Vida’

Lilia Cabral is one of the greatest Brazilian actresses of all times, having even appeared in three reruns of soap operas at 9 pm on TV Globo: “Fina Estampa”, “A Força do Querer” and “Império”.

Another famous telenovela for the artist’s participation was “Páginas da Vida”, from 2006, in which she starred with Marcos Caruso as Marta and Alex, respectively.

However, in an interview with Tatá Werneck on Lady Night, Lilia Cabral revealed that, in the recording in which the two characters fight, she ended up tripping unintentionally when being pushed and falling on a table, injuring her arm and causing her to lose her tooth.

“We rehearsed. Everything was fake. The glass… And the table wasn’t fake, it had a glass top. When he pushed me, he pushed me hard, poor thing. Not even imagined. But I tripped on the rug and went like this [caindo]”, said.

“When you noticed, you had lost a pivot”, joked Tatá. “I had lost a tooth, yes. I lost, I lost. I’m glad it was back here,” said the actress.

Still, she revealed that she didn’t stop recording the scene, acting until it was finished, and when she arrived at the hospital, it left the doctor scared with the seriousness of the damage.

“But I said the problem is not that [rosto], that’s it [braço]. When I raised my arm, the arm was a hideous black thing. Then the doctor said: ‘Wow!’ And he started to faint backwards”, concluded Lilia Cabral.

REFLECTING ON PROFESSIONAL COURSE AND AESTHETIC PROCEDURES

Lília Cabral told on her Instagram account that she was moved when she saw an episode of Rede Globo’s reality show “The Voice Kids”, and recalled her trajectory when she saw children singing on stage.

“Yesterday, I watched The Voice Kids. Friday, cold in São Paulo, actually quite cold in SP, I sat with a blanket and a half, watching and enjoying myself with those children. I couldn’t have chosen a better weekend program. All the children, one more beautiful than the other, singing and enchanting. The judges always ask ‘tell a little about yourself, your story’ and they say ‘my dream has always been to sing, since I was a child”. My dream has always been to act, since I was a child! These little ones teach so much, and promote so much hope. I believe in them and I hope they help build a better country, they have talent! Determination is so important to flying! Education is fundamental for a country’s growth. Art transforms and pulsates, it is our necessary food for life”, she wrote.

“Here at home on birthday eve, it’s just been years for me, but I’m still innocent and deceiving myself in every way. Creating and motivating me in all difficulties and surviving. I’m still without Botox, filling, I’m still too lazy to exercise, I’m still the same way, but always open to learn! Blessed children! Thank you”, finished.

