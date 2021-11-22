LIVE – Follow the Stock Exchange today (11/22/2021)

11:22 – NY futures accelerate higher after Biden’s Powell announcement

Dow Jones Future: +0.39%

Future S&P: +0.38%

Nasdaq Future: 0.44%

11:10 am – Biggest rises and falls on the Ibovespa

11:05 am – Joe Biden to keep Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chairman

According to the White House, Biden is reappointing Jerome Powell for a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve and will appoint Fed Governor Lael Brainard as vice president.

In making that decision, Biden commended Powell for his “decisive” leadership during the Covid crisis. The move comes after weeks of speculation that Brainard might get approval.

10:58 am – Ibovespa expands gains and rises 1.09% to 104,116 points

10:57 am – Tesouro Direto: with higher market projections for Selic, fixed rate increases once again and pass 12% a year

In the wake of inflationary pressures that demand an even tougher stance by the Central Bank on interest rates, the market for government bonds traded on the Tesouro Direto operates with an increase in rates this morning.

10:48 am – Br Malls (BRML3) and Multiplan (MULT3) choose to discontinue Delivery Center activities

Br Malls (BRML3) and Multiplan (MULT3) announced that the shareholders of its investee Delivery Center Holding approved the discontinuation of the operational activities of Delivery Center, in accordance with the proposed action plan and schedule to be presented by management.

10:40 am – Ibovespa accelerates to 0.75%, at 103,807 points

10:31 am – US: Chicago Fed National Activity Index reads 0.76 in October, down from -0.18 in September

10:26 am – For Bradesco BBI, new regulatory framework for passenger road transport could benefit Marcopolo

The bank highlights that the possible approval of a new regulatory framework (postponed by 180 days), which opens the market for new service providers in the public transport sector (mainly intercity), could benefit Marcopolo (POMO4), as it would allow entry new operators, potentially increasing orders from the company, which produces buses.

The bank maintains evaluation underperform for shares and a target price of R$2.50, compared to the quotation of R$2.70 at 10:30 am this Monday.

10:20 am – With high steel and ore prices in China, steel and mining companies register strong increases at the beginning of trading

Vale’s common shares (VALE3) open up 2.92%, traded at R$ 65.95

Gerdau PN shares advance 2%, traded at R$ 25.56

Class A preferred shares of Usiminas are up 3.27%, to R$ 12.66

10:14 am – After Merkel talks, European indices reverse open trend [ver nota das 7h35] and start to fall

DAX, from Germany, retreats 0.15%. London’s FTSE drops 0.10%. CAC, from France, 0.27%. And the STOXX 600, from across the continent, regresses 0.06%.

10:13 am – Ibovespa rises 0.26% to 103,304 points in the first trades of the day

10:04 am – Angela Merkel calls for more restrictions to ban covid-19 in Germany

In a meeting with leaders of her party (CDU), the chancellor stated that the situation in the country is dramatic and the worst recorded so far, since the beginning of the pandemic.

Although vaccinations are advancing, she warned that hospitals will soon be overwhelmed unless the fourth wave of coronaviruses is reined in. For that, he asked the governors for help to increase the removal measures.

9:57 am – For Bradesco BBI, the addition of 100 electric minivans by Americanas is positive for rental companies

According to the bank, when companies invest in electric fleets, they bring positive news for vehicle lessors, such as Localiza (RENT3) and Movida (MOVI3), as they can provide a solution to eliminate the high initial costs of acquiring EVs.

The news is also positive for WEG (WEGE3), as the company offers powerplants and charging stations for electric vehicles.

9:44 am – Randon is on track to surpass the net revenue target of BRL 8.5 billion in 2021, says BBI

Bradesco BBI highlights that Randon (RAPT4) presented good results in the month of October.

The bank maintains evaluation performer for Randon shares, and target price of R$22.00, compared to the quotation on Friday (19) of R$10.79.

9:30 am – Bradesco BBI evaluates as positive the new agreement between Embraer’s OGMA and Pratt & Whitney

The companies reached a consensus to include the maintenance of the PW1900G engine in the Embraer E190-E2 and E195-E2 aircraft.

The bank maintains evaluation performer for Embraer shares (EMBR3), and target price of R$26.00, compared to the quotation on Friday (19) of R$20.72.

9:16 am – Even with the worsening in forecasts for the economy, Ibovespa future has a moderate increase following the exterior

9:15 am – Ibovespa futures opens higher and rises 0.29% to 103,925 points

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 advances nine basis points to 12.13%; DI for January 2025 rises five basis points to 11.98%; and the DI for January 2027 is also up five basis points, at 11.88%.

9:12 am – Brent oil price drops 0.32% to US$ 78.64; WTI retreats 0.21% to US$ 75.73

Commodity contracts are backing away with an eye on Covid-19’s advance in Europe. German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke today of “worst situation since the start of the pandemic” and new restrictions.

9:05 am – For Bradesco BBI, Usiminas is the best choice in the steel sector in Latin America

The bank assesses that Brazilian steel stocks are already pricing in an overly pessimistic scenario looking to 2022 and maintains Usiminas (USIM5) as its top choice in steel in Latin America. Gerdau (GGBR4) and CSN (CSNA3), however, were also evaluated as performer.

Bradesco BBI says that contrasting forces took place in October. This is because demand for the Brazilian flat steel market was somewhat weaker, while demand for long steel increased slightly. In addition, flat steel import levels dropped last month, while long steel imports and exports increased significantly.

8:55 am – Iron ore futures soar in China, with greater demand for steel

In Dalian, the commodity closed up 6.18%, traded at 558 yuan, or US$ 87.44. In Qingdao, the increase was 4.30%, with the ton traded at US$ 95.63.

8:40 am – Bradesco BBI downgrades PagSeguro to neutral and Stone to underperform (STNE); remains neutral for Cielo (CIEL3)

The bank revised its estimates for acquirers, incorporating a more challenging scenario in 2022, with rising interest rates, which generate higher financing costs, and pressure on the opex, with investments and commercial strategies. Weak earnings momentum is likely to continue to weigh on the performance of the shares in 2022.

Thus, and even with all shares accumulating a fall of more than 45% in the year, the bank recommends avoiding exposure to the sector, but in relative terms prefers Cielo (target price BRL 3.00) and PagSeguro (target price $33.00) instead of Stone (target price $17.00).

8:27 am – In Focus, financial market economists once again raise projections for the IPCA in 2021

Expectations went from 9.77% last week to 10.12%. In 2022, the forecast rose from 4.79% to 4.96%.

In relation to GDP, the projections were reduced from an expansion of 4.88% to 4.80% in 2021; for 2022, they were reduced from 0.93% to 0.70%.

Finally, the projection for the Selic was maintained at 9.25% for 2021; and rose from 11% to 11.25% in 2022.

8:26 am – Itaú BBA starts coverage of Cruzeiro do Sul with evaluation performer and target price of 10.00, premium of 52%

The bank says that given Cruzeiro do Sul’s recent underperformance ([ativo=CSDE3]), sees equity trading at multiples of 5.7x EV / EBITDA YE22, which represents a decent entry point.

8:23 – In an interview with Folha de S. Paulo newspaper, Arthur Lira says that PEC dos Precatório has no obstacles in the Senate

The Chamber President stated that the Senate participated in the formulation of the first text and criticized the decision of STF minister Rosa Weber to suspend the execution of the rapporteur’s amendments.

8:15 am – Petrobras reports earnings value and more corporate news this Monday

8:00 am – Americana KKR wants to buy Telecom Italia, owner of Tim (TIMS3), for 10.8 billion euros

The offer of 50.5 euro cents per share represents a 46% premium to the Italian company’s share trading price last Friday.

7:57 am – Itaú BBA reiterates purchase recommendation for Mater Dei shares, after acquisitions in Uberlândia

The bank says that the acquisition of Hospital Santa Genoveva (HSG) and the Uberlândia Computed Tomography Center (CDI) confirm the company’s position as a market consolidator and facilitate its entry into a promising region.

Good acquisitions and the relationship with stakeholders in Minas Gerais should help the company to achieve the same levels of profitability in the Triângulo Mineiro that it has in its main hub, Belo Horizonte.

The bank reiterates its assessment performer for shares, with a target price of R$22.00, compared to the quotation on Friday (19) of R$15.58.

7:55 am – For Bradesco BBI, toll traffic on CCR’s highways exceeds 2% in 2019

Despite this, the number of vehicles in transit dropped -1.1 pp in the ​​week-on-week comparison.

The bank says that both urban mobility and airport traffic, excluding special events, have been advancing, which is a good sign for the company.

The bank maintains evaluation performer for CCR shares, and target price of R$22.00, compared to the quotation on Friday (19) of R$12.03.

7:45 am – Bullish markets abroad, in a shorter week: PSDB previews and issues that will move the market today

Check out the five most relevant issues to keep an eye on this Monday.

7:40 am – Agenda for the day has Focus Reports, in Brazil, and Chicago Fed National Activity Index, in the US

Central Bank releases weekly market forecasts at 8:25 am and Chicago Fed at 10:30 am. In addition to these data, investors also follow the Brazilian Trade Balance, published by the Ministry of Economy at 3 pm, and data from the American real estate sector, released at noon.

7:36 am – Radar Crypto: Market ignores Bitcoin City, new name for the FED and more issues that will move the market

7:35 am – Despite the advance of covid-19 in the region, Europe advances with emphasis signaling maintenance of the interest rate

Almost all sectors and major stock exchanges are up, with a positive highlight from the telecommunications sector. KKR, a private equity company, made an offer of more than 30 billion euros to acquire Telecom Italia, which also owns Tim in Brazil. See the performance of the exchanges:

FTSE 100 (United Kingdom), -0.2%

Dax (Germany), -0.12%

CAC 40 (France), +0.14%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -0.10%

STOXX 600 (All continent). +0.14%

7:31 am – Asian stock markets close mostly on a high, with the exception of Hong Kong

Asian stock markets closed with mixed results on Monday, after the People’s Bank of China maintained the primary interest rate maturing in one year at 3.85%, and the one maturing in five years at 4.65%.

Nikkei (Japan), +0.09% (closed)

Shanghai SE (China), +0.61% (closed)

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -0.39% (closed)

Kospi (South Korea), +1.42 (closed)

7:30 am – US futures indices advance in decision week on new Federal Reserve chairman

After retreating slightly from their record levels in the final days of last week, with declines on Thursday and Friday, the major futures indices advanced this morning. See the performance of Wall Street indices futures.

Dow Jones Future (USA), +0.39%

S&P 500 Future (USA), +0.37%

Nasdaq Future (USA), +0.40%

