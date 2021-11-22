Lotofácil 2378: see how to bet today; monday (22)

Top Stories

THE lotof easy draw today, monday the contest 2378 with a prize of BRL 1.5 million, bet until 5:00 pm at Casas Lotéricas and until 7:00 pm at Caixa’s online Lotéricas. Follow all the details of the Caixa Lotteries here, in the section lotteries of Prime Diary.

You can still follow the draw of the lotof easy 2378 through the channels of the Youtube and Caixa’s Facebook. In addition TV network also broadcasts the draw. The draw takes place in the space of the Savings Bank in São Paulo at 20h.

And the lottery is for those who love football and know that hunch about football matches in national and international championships. Betting ends at 2pm this Tuesday.

lotof easy 2378: see how to bet today

First, the lotof easy draws contests every day, from Monday to Saturday. bet on lotof easy 2378 in the Lottery Houses or Online Lottery of Caixa or accredited.

So to make your game on the lotof easy 2378, just mark 15 tens on the official card. the bet costs only BRL 2.5 in the Lotteries Cash, but in accredited Lotteries the value may change.

However, it is still possible that the player can make the little surprise and/or compete with the same bet for up to 8 consecutive contests with the stubborn little. Players take prizes if they hit, 15, 14, 13, 12 and 11 tens.

Lotofácil: see how to receive a Lottery prize

First of all, to receive your prize, it’s quite simple, but before that, keep your ticket safe and go to a Caixa branch like original ticket/bet and personal documents.

And most importantly, remember to put your CPF on the back of the ticket, because that’s the only way you’ll receive the prize. Take a photo with the ticket, make copies and if possible recognize the copies of the ticket at a registry office and keep the original ticket safe.

In conclusion, enjoy the competition from lotof easy, as it is a great prize that can change your life, play with simple bets or in jackpots. Your Lucky Day could be today.

