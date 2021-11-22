Luciano Huck on Claudia Raia’s look at ‘Show Dos Famosos’: ”Wrapped for a gift”

Actress Claudia Raia impressed when she bet on a red jumpsuit not discreet for her participation as a judge in the ‘Show Dos Famosos’ and received a funny comment from Luciano Huck

Another look from Claudia Raia (54) in the Famous Show at the Sunday gave what to say!

For the program that aired this Sunday, 21, the actress bet on a vibrant red production and drew attention with her far from basic look.

Claudia Raia, in a tight, shiny jumpsuit, with a few openings and a bow, appeared devastating. “This season of #ShowDosFamosos I’m like this, very basic and only wearing exclusive looks made by national stylists, because Brazilian fashion love is a delusion of creativity and great taste”, she said.

On stage, the presenter Luciano Huck (50) at one point made a funny comment about the artist’s outfit. “Gift Wrapped”, he declared.

Just recently, the communicator made another joke about another look worn by the wife of Jarbas Homem de Mello (51).

In recent weeks, Claudia Raia has stole the show on stage by showing off her shapely legs in a powerful dress.

See Claudia Raia’s look on Famous Show:





