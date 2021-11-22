Ludmilla comments on her debut as an actress in the series ‘Arcanjo Renegado’

Globoplay is investing heavily in original series, and several productions are even counting on more than one season, such as “Arcanjo Renegado”, which is filming its second season.

In this year of the series, by the way, Ludmilla will debut as an actress playing Diana, a policewoman who is part of a team specialized in resolving conflicts in UPP areas.

In “Altas Horas”, the singer commented on the role and her entry into the world of acting together with Erika Januza, who will play Sarah, Diana’s partner in “Arcanjo Renegado”.

“We’ll be recording now, this week we’re recording”, said Erika, excited about her role in the attraction.

It’s been amazing and Erika helps me a lot. It’s my first time being an actress with a role that has speech, that really demands and it’s not just a quick pass”, said Ludmilla.

“She’s kicking ass. Just compliments. She creates, enhances the character, creates personality, it’s wonderful. It’s the first of many”, guaranteed Januza, praising the “Socadona” singer.

LAUNCHING NEW SINGLE

While her debut as an actress doesn’t arrive, Ludmilla continues her musical career, releasing the single “Socadona”. With international guest appearances by Mr. Vegas and Mariah Angeliq, the song won a hot music video and it will get people talking!

Authored by the singer herself, “Socadona” is an afrobeat that invites you to drink a “socadona” – a magical drink that awakens the movements in the beat of the song and gives all the meaning to the script of the video, which has a surrealist beach as a backdrop where Ludmilla arrives aboard a submarine, in the company of friends.

“This song is very danceable. I gave a small spoiler to the crowd and the reception was warm. It’s another achievement of mine, another rhythm for the account and so I’m diversifying my repertoire and challenging myself. A real growth” – said the singer who got excited when she remembered the music video:

“It’s a colorful, beautiful, lively and uplifting photograph, just like the music” – cheers Ludmilla, who had João Monteiro to direct the video, also responsible for the clips for “Verdinha”, “Cobra Venenosa”, “Pulando na Popcorn”, among others.

