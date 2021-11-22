Lyon-Marseille suspended after nearly two hours of arguments and pitiful scenes

Payet was bottled up by the crowd at the start of the match and the visiting team withdrew from the field.

the duel between Lyon and Marseille Olympics this sunday by French Championship only lasted four minutes. Even at the beginning of the game, Dimitri Payet was the target of a bottleneck by the home crowd when I was going to take a corner. After the regrettable aggression scenes, the visiting team left the field and went to the locker room.

After more than an hour of waiting, the stadium announcer announced the decision of the organizers that there would be a game, for a party of the fans who stayed at the Groupama Stadium.

The team of Brazilian Lucas Paquetá even returned to the field to redo the warm-up. Nonetheless, Jorge Sampaoli’s men decided not to return to the pitch.

After another dozen minutes of waiting, the owners of the house gave up on the heating and went back to the locker room.

About two hours after the kick-off, the decision was announced that the match would not continue.

Confusions caused by fans have been constant in France. One of them, in fact, was very similar to this Sunday. On August 22, when Nice and Marseille faced off, Payet was also bottled up, which he retaliated by throwing the objects back toward the stands.

Nice fans, at the time, revolted and invaded the field, starting to fight with the players. That match was restarted with only one team on the field – Nice – and ended with more than 10 minutes to play.

Afterwards, the result was canceled and the match was played again, starting from minute zero, with the score zeroed and the gates closed.

Olympique Marseille are 5th in the table with 23 points, while Lyon are 9th with 19 goals.