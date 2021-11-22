Lyon vs Marseille is suspended after Payet gets bottled







Payet was bottled by a Lyon fan (Photo: PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP) Photo: Throw!

the match between Lyon and Olympique de Marseille was paralyzed this Sunday, 21, with just two minutes of duration after a home team fan hit a water bottle on the head of Dimitri Payet, who was about to take a corner.

With just two minutes of game between Lyon and Olympique de Marseille, the visiting team’s midfielder Dimitri Payet took a corner kick. When placing the ball on the mark, the Marseille player was hit by a water bottle, thrown by a Lyon fan.

At the same time, the referee of the game, Ruddy Buquet, opted to interrupt the game indefinitely. The Olympique de Marseille players didn’t want to return to the field and, after an hour and a half, the Lyon squad took the field for a warm-up.

More than two hours after the stoppage of the game, it was announced to the fans present at the Groupama Stadium that the match will not take place this Sunday.

Identified by local police, the fan who hit the water bottle in Payet was expelled from the stadium, but his identity has yet to be disclosed by authorities.