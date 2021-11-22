Maduro elects 20 of 23 governors in Venezuela | World

This Sunday (21) Chavismo won regional elections in Venezuela, electing 20 of the 23 governors, in addition to electing the mayor of Caracas, informed the electoral authority.

1 of 2 Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, after during regional and municipal elections in Fuerte Tiuna, Caracas — Photo: Yuri Cortez / AFP Photo Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, after during regional and municipal elections in Fuerte Tiuna, Caracas — Photo: Yuri Cortez / AFP Photo

The opposition, which returned to participate in elections after three years of boycotting and calls for abstention, won in three states, including Zulia, the country’s most populous, according to the report. The opposition also won in Cojedes and Nueva Esparta

Officials said 41.8% of eligible voters went to the polls.

The governmental Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) won in the following states: Amazonas, Anzoátegui, Apure, Aragua, Barinas, Bolivar, Carabobo, Delta Amacuro, Falcón, Guárico, Lara, La Guaira, Mérida, Miranda, Monagas, Portuguesa, Sucre, Tachira, Trujillo and Yaracuy.

“A good triumph, a good victory, a good harvest, the product of work, persevering work, the product of bringing the truth to all communities”, celebrated Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The main opposition parties refused to participate in the 2018 presidential elections, in which Maduro was re-elected, and in the 2020 legislative parties, in which the ruling party regained control of Parliament. The opposition denounced both elections as “fraudulent”.

The process also marked the return of international observers to the country after more than a decade of absence.

The European Union (EU) – which follows the vote with 130 observers – has not worked for 15 years in an election in Venezuela, as the Venezuelan authorities opted for “follow-up missions” from countries and organizations close to Chavism.