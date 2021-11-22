Maiara is shocked to find a fan that is the face of Marília Mendonça: “Arrepiei”

On social networks, a fan reported meeting Maiara and Maraisa and denied that it is a cover of Marília Mendonça

the country singer mahara was moved to see a fan from the stage who is very similar to Marília Mendonça. Who told the story was the fan herself, Samara Kalil.

In a report published on social media this Sunday (21), she said that

“What a moment, my God!! I just remember that I was getting goosebumps from head to toe. Maiara and Maraisa, thank you for this hug! A caress for the heart that today is just missing”, she stated.

She also clarified that she never intended to “imitate” the singer.

“And for those who are new here and are asking me if I’m a “cover” by Marília, no people, I’m not. It never even crossed my mind. It’s been 6 years of my life that I live daily with people telling me they I look like her, but it’s just a coincidence, and that’s an honor for me! My Marília will always be alive in my heart, she’s eternal!“he stated.

Look:

REFLECTED

This Sunday (21st), mother of Marília Mendonça, Ruth Moreira, showed that he remains with his faith intact after the tragic loss of his daughter, victim of a plane accident.

In her social media profile, little Léo’s grandma, the fruit of the singer’s love with Murilo Huff, made a moving reflection and talked about not questioning God’s will.

“No matter what happens in your life, never blame God. Don’t waste time asking why God put you in a certain situation.”, initiated her.