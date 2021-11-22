Full.News – 3:19 pm | Updated on 11/21/2021 4:13 PM



Pastor Silas Malafaia Photo: PR/Alan Santos

Pastor Silas Malafaia used social media this Sunday (21st) to counter criticism he suffered after the disclosure of a caravan to Dubai and Israel.

The trip advertisement gained prominence on social networks and even in the media because of the first advertisement about “places where Jesus went”. Many people questioned what Dubai had to do with the script.

– Do you dream of knowing the places that the Bible mentions and visiting the places where Jesus went? So, in 2022, join me in the caravan to Israel and Dubai – said the text published on the pastor’s social networks, last Wednesday (18th).

This Sunday, Malafaia explained that “everyone knows which biblical lands are in Israel” and that the mistake happened because an employee did not separate the information.

– MY THANKS TO THE PRESS. The advertisement for the caravan I’m going to do to Dubai and Israel. Everyone knows what biblical lands are in Israel. My employee who takes care of my hammocks did not separate, when she spoke of the biblical lands, of Dubai. Thank you for all your attention – wrote the pastor.

The caravan is scheduled for May 2022.

Read too1 Malafaia denounces persecution and calls for pastors: “An outrage”

two Malafaia supports Maurício Souza: ‘He spoke what most people think’

3 Malafaia is left out of the CPI’s final report and mocks Calheiros

4 Malafaia says that IstoÉ’s cover is an “affront” and an “aberration”

5 Malafaia rebuts Ciro Nogueira and claims that he “is a confessed defendant”

Follow us on our networks!

Receive news

on your mobile!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and page link will be automatically sent to Pleno.News, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.