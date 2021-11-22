Man presumed dead found alive in morgue

A man declared dead after suffering a traffic accident in India was found alive after spending at least 6 hours in a cold room at the hospital morgue in Moradabad, a city east of New Delhi.

According to the local newspaper The Economic Times, 45-year-old Srikesh Kumar was breathing but in critical condition.

Kumar was hit by a motorcycle on Thursday. Taken to a public hospital, he was pronounced dead by doctors.

On Saturday morning, family members went to the hospital to sign the paperwork for the autopsy. Upon asking to see his brother-in-law’s body, Madhu Bala realized that he was still moving.

“The emergency medical officer saw the patient at 3 am and there was no heartbeat. He examined the man several times. After that he was pronounced dead, but in the morning a police team and his family found him alive. . An investigation has been opened. Our priority now is to save your life,” said the head of health at the Moradabad hospital, Shiv Singh.

Kumar is now being treated at a health center in Meerut. He is getting better but remains unconscious.

“We will file a complaint against the doctors for negligence, as they almost killed Srikesh by putting him in a freezer,” the sister-in-law told reporters.

Rajenda Kumar, the hospital’s superintendent, said the man’s recovery was “nothing short of a miracle”.