Manchester City beat Everton 3-0

This morning, Manchester City beat Everton by 3-0, in a match that opens the 12th round of the English Championship. The goals of the game were scored by Sterling, Rodri and Bernardo Silva.

City was superior throughout the match and proved effective in the offensive sector, in a game of attack against defense. The Citizens opened the scoring in the 43rd minute with Sterling. In the second stage, Manchester managed to extend their advantage with Rodri, at 9, and sealed the victory with Bernardo Silva, at 40.

It’s worth mentioning that Kevin de Bruyne was embezzled in today’s match for testing positive for covid-19.

With this result, Guardiola’s team closes the gap to the leaders Chelsea, with 26 points, and assumes the vice-leadership of the Premier League. Benítez’s team is still in 11th place, with 15 points from 12 games, and has gone six games without a win – two draws and four defeats.

Manchester will return to the field next Wednesday, 24, against PSG, at 17:00 (GMT), for the group stage of the Champions League. By English, the Citizens catch West Ham on Sunday, 28, at 11 am (GMT). Everton, on the other hand, plays against Brentford, on the same day and time.

Home of City

Manchester’s team began the match by imposing more of their game and moving around the attacking field, getting to keep most of their players in the offensive sector. In the first ten minutes, City twice reached Pickford’s goal with danger.

Bad news for the Toffees

Gray fell on the lawn in pain and received medical attention. The left wing was unable to continue in the match and Iwobi took his place in the 15th minute.

Tribute to Aguero

City fans paid tribute and chanted the name of Sergio Aguero, who recently suffered a heart problem and is on the mend. According to the European press, he will have to retire because of this.

Pressure from Citizens

City had three great chances to open the scoring in a row, with Bernardo Silva, Gundogan and Sterling. Shortly thereafter, the Manchester 7 shirt was knocked down in the area, the referee called the penalty, but the VAR advised the review and the penalty was overturned.

After many attempts, João Cancelo made a spectacular throw and found Sterling free in the area, who hit the back of the net first. Open scoreboard at Etihad Stadium.

That’s it, Rodri!

In the second stage, when the game seemed to be more balanced, the shirt 16 of City managed to extend the advantage. Foden picked up speed down the left, but Keane cut, and then Allan tried the pass to get away with it. The ball fell to Rodri, who caught it first and landed a nice shot at the angle.

good chances

First Everton arrived well in attack, Iwobi gave a good pass to Coleman, who dominated and hit Ederson, who made the defense. Afterwards, Sterling received a free kick in the area, but the striker messed up when finishing and the ball stayed with Pickford.

sacramental victory

Gundogan made a good individual play and opened for Palmer. The striker tried the kick, which deflected on the Everton player and sounded to Bernardo Silva. The shirt 20 played at the exit of Pickford and made City’s third.

Chronology

The Citizens opened the scoring in the 43rd minute with Sterling. In the second stage, Manchester managed to extend their advantage with Rodri, at 9, and sealed the victory with Bernardo Silva, at 40.

DATA SHEET: MANCHESTER CITY 3×0 EVERTON

Reason: English Championship

Local: Etihad Stadium, Manchester (England)

Date and time: November 21, 2021, at 11 am (GMT)

Goals: Sterling (43′ 1ºT), Rodri (9′ 2ºT) and Bernardo Silva (40′ 2ºT)

Yellow cards: Richarlison (EVE), Laporte (MCI)

MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte (Aké) and Cancelo; Rodrigo, Güdogan and Bernardo Silva; Palmer (McAtee), Foden (Mahrez) and Sterling. Technician: Pep Guardiola

EVERTON: Pickford; Coleman, Kean and Digne; Godfrey, Delph (Rondón), Allan (Onyango), Townsend, Gordon and Gray (Iwobi); Richardson. Technician: Rafa Benitez