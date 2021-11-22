Marcão praises Fluminense fans and team performance against América-MG: “Tactically Perfect” | Rio de Janeiro

Fluminense beat América-MG by 2-0 and won a position in the Brazilian Championship table – now it is in the seventh. Coach Marcão liked what he saw and praised the team’s behavior this Sunday during the 90 minutes.

– A great game. Our team played in the opposing field and already deserved the goal in the first half. In the second half, we knew that the América team was going to launch, but even so the team (from Fluminense) scored very strong, it was tactically perfect.

1 of 2 Marcão, Fluminense coach — Photo: André Durão Marcão, Fluminense coach — Photo: André Durão

Next Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), again at Maracanã, Tricolor will face off against Internacional, in eighth place, with 47 points (Flu has 48).

– Once again, we have to praise our 12th player, who played together with the team all the time and helped us make a difference once again. Already designing the midweek game, we ask you to be present once again, encouraging us to really make another great game and try to achieve another great victory. Today they delivered everything we proposed and we deservedly left with a great victory against a great opponent.

– Luiz came from an inactive time, he entered, gave his all, and we hope it’s not a big deal. About Nino, doctors will have to reevaluate him. We lost Andrezão for this match. It’s knowing that whoever enters will match so that we can have a great match and to keep the points here at home.

