Marcos Mion runs over Luciano Huck and becomes the new sensation on TV Globo

Caldeirão de Marcos Mion is breaking the audience in front of competitors within Globo. He beat Luciano Huck, the former owner of the Saturday program, who is now on Sundays in place of Faustão.

Marcos Mion in front

This Saturday, the former MTV’s program reached an average of 13.3 points and peaks of 16.5 in the minute-by-minute measurement carried out by Kantar Ibope Media in São Paulo.

Globo’s closest, or less distant, opponent was Record, which scored 4.6 points.

SBT didn’t even get the third position: it lost 3.2 to 3.7 points to Band, which shows police news on the strip.

The broadcast of the Copa Libertadores final by SBT can score 30 points in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. This could make life difficult for Mion at Globo.

Domingão de Huck, in November, scored 15.9 points on average in Greater São Paulo. It is bigger than Mion on average, but inferior to the previous titleholder, Faustão.

Fausto Silva, at the same time and broadcaster, maintained an average of 18.3 points during the last four weeks in which he headed the attraction, reaching its peak on May 23, when it reached 21.4 points.

The 2021 record.

