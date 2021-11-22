‘Mariana sees in another room’ · TV News

The protagonist of Um Lugar ao Sol, Cauã Reymond avoids watching Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera because of his critical manner. The actor’s wife, Mariana Goldfarb, follows the serial away from her partner. “See in another room”, delivers the interpreter of twins Christian and Christofer/Renato.

“I sometimes stay in the living room listening to Mariana watch the soap opera in another room. She really likes watching it. She’s a great partner and gives me an interesting thermometer of what she thinks”, says the artist, in an interview with Patricia Kogut’s column, from the newspaper O Globo.

The actor also says that he has heard comments in the streets about Lícia Manzo’s plot. “‘Oh, Cauã! I loved the soap opera’. I went to the Caldeirão and there were a lot of people talking about it there. We are taking care when meeting people again, but this is one of the coolest things: human warmth, even with a mask , with all protocols tested. I’m a guy I like to see in people’s eyes,” he says.

In the plot, Cauã stars with his ex-girlfriend, Alinne Moraes. Recently, the artist’s current wife commented on the demand to make her jealous of Barbara’s interpreter. She made an outburst on social media and explained that she doesn’t mind her husband’s work.

“People are charging me on the street, they stop me and say: ‘Aren’t you jealous? How do you put up with your husband making out with other people in the soap opera?’ it’s very strange,” said the model at the time.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

