Market starts to see inflation above 10% this year

Market expectations for inflation this year reached double digits in the Focus survey released by the Central Bank today, with experts starting to see even more monetary tightening in 2022.

The weekly survey pointed out that the expectation for the increase in the IPCA in 2021 reached 10.12%, from 9.77% in the previous week, well above the target ceiling — 3.75% with a tolerance margin of 1.5 point percentage for plus or minus.

For 2022, the scenario is also one of higher inflation, of 4.96%, against the rate of 4.79% expected before, getting closer and closer to the target ceiling — in this case of 3.5%, also with a margin of 1 .5 point.

At the same time, the weekly survey of a hundred economists also showed the prospect of further monetary tightening in 2022, with the Selic benchmark interest rate now calculated at 11.25%, from 11% the week before.

For this year, the perspective of a 1.5 percentage point increase remains at the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the year, on December 7 and 8, with the Selic closing 2021 at 9.25%.

In turn, the scenario for GDP (Gross Domestic Product) continued to deteriorate. Now GDP growth estimates are 4.8% in 2021 and 0.7% in 2022, against 4.88% and 0.93% before, respectively.