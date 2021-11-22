Mater Dei Network announces acquisition of Hospital Santa Genoveva, in Uberlndia – Gerais

Hospital Santa Genoveva is one of the main hospitals in Uberlndia and was founded in 1975 (photo: Reproduction/Social networks)

One of the main hospitals in Uberlndia, Santa Genoveva, was sold to Rede Mater Dei for R$ 309 million. The network even published a relevant fact about the acquisition. At the same time, an internal communication was made to the clinical staff and employees of the hospital in the city of Trinculo Mineiro. The negotiations took place for about a year. The R$ 309 million operation, includes real estate, leading to a multiple of R$ 1.5 million per bed, from which net debt, which is approximately R$ 57 million, will be deducted from this amount. The annualized net income from assets totals approximately R$ 160 million.

Mater Dei have 99.6% of Hospital Santa Genoveva Ltda. and 100% of the Computerized Tomography Center Uberlndia Ltda., the CDI.

Santa Genoveva has 215 doctors participating in the hospital, in addition to 10 radiologists who controlled the Diagnostic Imaging Center (CDI). Founded in 1975, the institution is a general hospital of high complexity, with more than 50 specialties. In addition to a full range of accreditations, it has international accreditation from Qmentum.

The CDI, founded in 1978, is a reference in diagnostic imaging in the region. As they are in the same hospital complex, they allow for the integration of flows and operational optimization, providing a better experience for the patient.

Currently, Santa Genoveva has 204 beds, 156 of which are operational, in addition to areas for additional expansion and 30 ICU beds.

“The operation follows Mater Dei’s expansion strategy, through the creation of regional hubs in strategic places, being a benchmark in quality of care. The closure is subject to certain conditions precedent, including approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE)”, informed the network.