Maurício controls Suzuki and wins race 2 of Stock Car

This Sunday afternoon (21), race 2 of the 11th and penultimate stage of the Stock Car took place, in Santa Cruz do Sul. And, although the race was marked by the presence of the safety-car, Ricardo Maurício made an excellent strategy for the race 2 after aborting the first race, he returned to the front after his stoppage, managed his advantage of more than 3s8 under Rafael Suzuki and won for the sixth time in the 2021 season.
Rafael Suzuki also made an excellent stop and managed to maintain his advantage to finish in second position. Rubens Barrichello, who had a race full of overtaking, was third.
The top-10 ended with: Denis Navarro, Ricardo Zonta, Gabriel Casagrande, Bruno Baptista, Allam Khodair, Thiago Camilo and Daniel Serra.
the grand finale of Stock Car takes place between December 11th and 12th, in Interlagos.
Find out how race 2 was in Santa Cruz do Sul:
As the rule dictates, the start for Race 2 of the Stock Car took place after the reversal of the top ten in the race that opened on Sunday. Pedro Cardoso, lined up car #43 at the end, sharing the front row with Rubens Barrichello.
When the red lights went out, Cardoso got off to a good start, but he had Barrichello on his heels. At the third corner, Christian Hahn met Cesar Ramos, escaped, but returned to the track.
Further back in the field, Gabriel Casagrande, leader of the championship, formed a dispute with Galid Osman and got the better of him, taking fourth place. Three minutes into the race, Cacá Bueno had problems with his rear suspension, escaped and caused the first safety-car period.
The race was restarted with 24 minutes to go. The top-5 followed the same: Cardoso, Barrichello, Foresti, Casagrande and Zonta. The championship situation for leader Casagrande was good, as Daniel Serra was only seventh.
Nine minutes into the race, Felipe Lapenna and Cesar Ramos — again involved in an accident during Race 2 — met, which caused the Hot Car car to escape and crash into the protective wall, causing the second period of safety-car.
The race was restarted again with 18 minutes to go. Cardoso was trying in every way to hold the owner of car #111, who was trying at all costs to take the lead. Meanwhile, the dispute for third place was tough too: Zonta threatened Foresti, who was successful in holding his place in the top-3.
But it was 15 minutes into the race that Rubens Barrichello took advantage of his extra momentum to overtake Cardoso, who lost many positions: he left the lead to 12th position, which he took advantage of to go to the pits, along with many other competitors.
With the pit window open, the top-5 were: Barrichello, Zonta, Casagrande, Khodair and Denis Navarro. With 11 minutes to go, Barrichello and Casagrande also made their stops. At the exit, the driver of car #83 took over from Barrichello.
But it was 10 minutes into the race that, with more pace, car #111 took over overtaking the championship leader. Barrichello’s next target was Ricardo Zonta who, without too much trouble, in the 22nd minute, also passed him.
But Ricardo Maurício, after an excellent strategy in race 1, made a great stop in the pits and came back in the lead of the second race. The sequence consisted of Ricardo Maurício, Rafael Suzuki, Navarro, Barrichello and Zonta. Minutes later, another Rubinho overtaking Navarro, taking third place.
Surprisingly, the roof of Tony Kanaan’s #48 car flew off, but he continued into the race in seventh position. However, minutes later, he abandoned it.
On the penultimate lap, Maurício was already 4s239 behind Suzuki. He managed to manage his advantage and therefore win for the sixth time in 2021.
Stock Car 2021, Santa Cruz do Sul, Race 2:
|1
|R MAURITIUS
|Eurofarma RC Chevrolet
|31:44:557
|19 laps
|two
|R SUZUKI
|Full Time Bassani Toyota
|+3,800
|3
|R BARRICHELLO
|Full Time Sports Toyota
|+9,420
|4
|D NAVARRO
|Knight Sports Chevrolet
|+10,684
|5
|R ZONTA
|RCM Motorsport Toyota
|+10,957
|6
|G CASAGRANDE
|A. Mattheis Vogel Chevrolet
|+11,904
|7
|B BAPTIST
|RCM Motorsport Toyota
|+12,824
|8
|THE KHODAIR
|Blau Motorsport Chevrolet
|+14,255
|9
|T CAMILO
|Ipiranga Racing Toyota
|+14,531
|10
|D SAW
|Eurofarma RC Chevrolet
|+14,772
|11
|ABREU
|Shell V-Power Chevrolet
|+17,432
|12
|G OSMAN
|Shell V-Power Chevrolet
|+17.745
|13
|F CARDOSO
|KTF Racing Chevrolet
|+18661
|14
|D NUNES
|Blau Motorsport Chevrolet
|+18,828
|15
|M GOMES
|Knight Sports Chevrolet
|+18,935
|16
|G FRIGOTTO
|RKL Chevrolet Competitions
|+32,824
|17
|T KANAAN
|Full Time Bassani Toyota
|+1 back
|18
|L FORESTI
|KTF Sports Chevrolet
|+1 back
|19
|C BRANCHES
|Ipiranga Racing Toyota
|+2 laps
|20
|G FILE
|A. Mattheis Vogel Chevrolet
|NC
|21
|FLAPENNA
|Hot Car Chevrolet Competitions
|NC
|22
|G DI MAURO
|KTF Racing Chevrolet
|NC
|23
|G ROOMS
|KTF Sports Chevrolet
|NC
|24
|F MASS
|Lubrax Podium Chevrolet
|NC
|25
|B MONTEIRO
|Crown Racing Chevrolet
|NC
|26
|C BUENO
|Crown Racing Chevrolet
|NC
|27
|J FIELDS
|Lubrax Podium Chevrolet
|NC
|28
|V BRITO
|Hot Car Chevrolet Competitions
|NC
|29
|C HAHN
|Blau Motorsport II Chevrolet
|NC
|30
|M ROSSI
|Full Time Sports Toyota
|NC
|31
|S JIMENEZ
|Scuderia CJ Toyota
|NC
