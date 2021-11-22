Maurício controls Suzuki and wins race 2 of Stock Car

This Sunday afternoon (21), race 2 of the 11th and penultimate stage of the Stock Car took place, in Santa Cruz do Sul. And, although the race was marked by the presence of the safety-car, Ricardo Maurício made an excellent strategy for the race 2 after aborting the first race, he returned to the front after his stoppage, managed his advantage of more than 3s8 under Rafael Suzuki and won for the sixth time in the 2021 season.

Rafael Suzuki also made an excellent stop and managed to maintain his advantage to finish in second position. Rubens Barrichello, who had a race full of overtaking, was third.

The top-10 ended with: Denis Navarro, Ricardo Zonta, Gabriel Casagrande, Bruno Baptista, Allam Khodair, Thiago Camilo and Daniel Serra.

the grand finale of Stock Car takes place between December 11th and 12th, in Interlagos.

Find out how race 2 was in Santa Cruz do Sul:

As the rule dictates, the start for Race 2 of the Stock Car took place after the reversal of the top ten in the race that opened on Sunday. Pedro Cardoso, lined up car #43 at the end, sharing the front row with Rubens Barrichello.

When the red lights went out, Cardoso got off to a good start, but he had Barrichello on his heels. At the third corner, Christian Hahn met Cesar Ramos, escaped, but returned to the track.

Start of race 2 (Photo: Reproduction)

Further back in the field, Gabriel Casagrande, leader of the championship, formed a dispute with Galid Osman and got the better of him, taking fourth place. Three minutes into the race, Cacá Bueno had problems with his rear suspension, escaped and caused the first safety-car period.

Cacá Bueno escaped and caused a safety car (Photo: Reproduction)

The race was restarted with 24 minutes to go. The top-5 followed the same: Cardoso, Barrichello, Foresti, Casagrande and Zonta. The championship situation for leader Casagrande was good, as Daniel Serra was only seventh.

Nine minutes into the race, Felipe Lapenna and Cesar Ramos — again involved in an accident during Race 2 — met, which caused the Hot Car car to escape and crash into the protective wall, causing the second period of safety-car.

Play between Felipe Lapenna and Cesar Ramos (Photo: Reproduction)

The race was restarted again with 18 minutes to go. Cardoso was trying in every way to hold the owner of car #111, who was trying at all costs to take the lead. Meanwhile, the dispute for third place was tough too: Zonta threatened Foresti, who was successful in holding his place in the top-3.

But it was 15 minutes into the race that Rubens Barrichello took advantage of his extra momentum to overtake Cardoso, who lost many positions: he left the lead to 12th position, which he took advantage of to go to the pits, along with many other competitors.

Overtaking by Rubens Barrichello on top of Pedro Cardoso (Photo: Reproduction)

With the pit window open, the top-5 were: Barrichello, Zonta, Casagrande, Khodair and Denis Navarro. With 11 minutes to go, Barrichello and Casagrande also made their stops. At the exit, the driver of car #83 took over from Barrichello.

But it was 10 minutes into the race that, with more pace, car #111 took over overtaking the championship leader. Barrichello’s next target was Ricardo Zonta who, without too much trouble, in the 22nd minute, also passed him.

Barrichello surpassed Zonta (Photo: Reproduction)

But Ricardo Maurício, after an excellent strategy in race 1, made a great stop in the pits and came back in the lead of the second race. The sequence consisted of Ricardo Maurício, Rafael Suzuki, Navarro, Barrichello and Zonta. Minutes later, another Rubinho overtaking Navarro, taking third place.

Surprisingly, the roof of Tony Kanaan’s #48 car flew off, but he continued into the race in seventh position. However, minutes later, he abandoned it.

Tony Kanaan lost the roof of his car (Photo: reproduction)

On the penultimate lap, Maurício was already 4s239 behind Suzuki. He managed to manage his advantage and therefore win for the sixth time in 2021.

Stock Car 2021, Santa Cruz do Sul, Race 2:

1R MAURITIUSEurofarma RC Chevrolet31:44:55719 laps
twoR SUZUKIFull Time Bassani Toyota+3,800
3R BARRICHELLOFull Time Sports Toyota+9,420
4D NAVARROKnight Sports Chevrolet+10,684
5R ZONTARCM Motorsport Toyota+10,957
6G CASAGRANDEA. Mattheis Vogel Chevrolet+11,904
7B BAPTISTRCM Motorsport Toyota+12,824
8THE KHODAIRBlau Motorsport Chevrolet+14,255
9T CAMILOIpiranga Racing Toyota+14,531
10D SAWEurofarma RC Chevrolet+14,772
11ABREUShell V-Power Chevrolet+17,432
12G OSMANShell V-Power Chevrolet+17.745
13F CARDOSOKTF Racing Chevrolet+18661
14D NUNESBlau Motorsport Chevrolet+18,828
15M GOMESKnight Sports Chevrolet+18,935
16G FRIGOTTORKL Chevrolet Competitions+32,824
17T KANAANFull Time Bassani Toyota+1 back
18L FORESTIKTF Sports Chevrolet+1 back
19C BRANCHESIpiranga Racing Toyota+2 laps
20G FILEA. Mattheis Vogel ChevroletNC
21FLAPENNAHot Car Chevrolet CompetitionsNC
22G DI MAUROKTF Racing ChevroletNC
23G ROOMSKTF Sports ChevroletNC
24F MASSLubrax Podium ChevroletNC
25B MONTEIROCrown Racing ChevroletNC
26C BUENOCrown Racing ChevroletNC
27J FIELDSLubrax Podium ChevroletNC
28V BRITOHot Car Chevrolet CompetitionsNC
29C HAHNBlau Motorsport II ChevroletNC
30M ROSSIFull Time Sports ToyotaNC
31S JIMENEZScuderia CJ ToyotaNC
