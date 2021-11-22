Maurício controls Suzuki and wins race 2 of Stock Car

F1 IN QATAR: VERSTAPPEN AND PUNISHED BOOTS, STARTING GRID CHANGES | Briefing



This Sunday afternoon (21), race 2 of the 11th and penultimate stage of the Stock Car took place, in Santa Cruz do Sul. And, although the race was marked by the presence of the safety-car, Ricardo Maurício made an excellent strategy for the race 2 after aborting the first race, he returned to the front after his stoppage, managed his advantage of more than 3s8 under Rafael Suzuki and won for the sixth time in the 2021 season.

Rafael Suzuki also made an excellent stop and managed to maintain his advantage to finish in second position. Rubens Barrichello, who had a race full of overtaking, was third.

The top-10 ended with: Denis Navarro, Ricardo Zonta, Gabriel Casagrande, Bruno Baptista, Allam Khodair, Thiago Camilo and Daniel Serra.

the grand finale of Stock Car takes place between December 11th and 12th, in Interlagos.

Find out how race 2 was in Santa Cruz do Sul:

As the rule dictates, the start for Race 2 of the Stock Car took place after the reversal of the top ten in the race that opened on Sunday. Pedro Cardoso, lined up car #43 at the end, sharing the front row with Rubens Barrichello.

When the red lights went out, Cardoso got off to a good start, but he had Barrichello on his heels. At the third corner, Christian Hahn met Cesar Ramos, escaped, but returned to the track.

Start of race 2 (Photo: Reproduction)

Further back in the field, Gabriel Casagrande, leader of the championship, formed a dispute with Galid Osman and got the better of him, taking fourth place. Three minutes into the race, Cacá Bueno had problems with his rear suspension, escaped and caused the first safety-car period.

Cacá Bueno escaped and caused a safety car (Photo: Reproduction)

The race was restarted with 24 minutes to go. The top-5 followed the same: Cardoso, Barrichello, Foresti, Casagrande and Zonta. The championship situation for leader Casagrande was good, as Daniel Serra was only seventh.

Nine minutes into the race, Felipe Lapenna and Cesar Ramos — again involved in an accident during Race 2 — met, which caused the Hot Car car to escape and crash into the protective wall, causing the second period of safety-car.

Play between Felipe Lapenna and Cesar Ramos (Photo: Reproduction)

The race was restarted again with 18 minutes to go. Cardoso was trying in every way to hold the owner of car #111, who was trying at all costs to take the lead. Meanwhile, the dispute for third place was tough too: Zonta threatened Foresti, who was successful in holding his place in the top-3.

But it was 15 minutes into the race that Rubens Barrichello took advantage of his extra momentum to overtake Cardoso, who lost many positions: he left the lead to 12th position, which he took advantage of to go to the pits, along with many other competitors.

Overtaking by Rubens Barrichello on top of Pedro Cardoso (Photo: Reproduction)

With the pit window open, the top-5 were: Barrichello, Zonta, Casagrande, Khodair and Denis Navarro. With 11 minutes to go, Barrichello and Casagrande also made their stops. At the exit, the driver of car #83 took over from Barrichello.

But it was 10 minutes into the race that, with more pace, car #111 took over overtaking the championship leader. Barrichello’s next target was Ricardo Zonta who, without too much trouble, in the 22nd minute, also passed him.

Barrichello surpassed Zonta (Photo: Reproduction)

But Ricardo Maurício, after an excellent strategy in race 1, made a great stop in the pits and came back in the lead of the second race. The sequence consisted of Ricardo Maurício, Rafael Suzuki, Navarro, Barrichello and Zonta. Minutes later, another Rubinho overtaking Navarro, taking third place.

Surprisingly, the roof of Tony Kanaan’s #48 car flew off, but he continued into the race in seventh position. However, minutes later, he abandoned it.

Tony Kanaan lost the roof of his car (Photo: reproduction)

On the penultimate lap, Maurício was already 4s239 behind Suzuki. He managed to manage his advantage and therefore win for the sixth time in 2021.

Stock Car 2021, Santa Cruz do Sul, Race 2:

1 R MAURITIUS Eurofarma RC Chevrolet 31:44:557 19 laps two R SUZUKI Full Time Bassani Toyota +3,800 3 R BARRICHELLO Full Time Sports Toyota +9,420 4 D NAVARRO Knight Sports Chevrolet +10,684 5 R ZONTA RCM Motorsport Toyota +10,957 6 G CASAGRANDE A. Mattheis Vogel Chevrolet +11,904 7 B BAPTIST RCM Motorsport Toyota +12,824 8 THE KHODAIR Blau Motorsport Chevrolet +14,255 9 T CAMILO Ipiranga Racing Toyota +14,531 10 D SAW Eurofarma RC Chevrolet +14,772 11 ABREU Shell V-Power Chevrolet +17,432 12 G OSMAN Shell V-Power Chevrolet +17.745 13 F CARDOSO KTF Racing Chevrolet +18661 14 D NUNES Blau Motorsport Chevrolet +18,828 15 M GOMES Knight Sports Chevrolet +18,935 16 G FRIGOTTO RKL Chevrolet Competitions +32,824 17 T KANAAN Full Time Bassani Toyota +1 back 18 L FORESTI KTF Sports Chevrolet +1 back 19 C BRANCHES Ipiranga Racing Toyota +2 laps 20 G FILE A. Mattheis Vogel Chevrolet NC 21 FLAPENNA Hot Car Chevrolet Competitions NC 22 G DI MAURO KTF Racing Chevrolet NC 23 G ROOMS KTF Sports Chevrolet NC 24 F MASS Lubrax Podium Chevrolet NC 25 B MONTEIRO Crown Racing Chevrolet NC 26 C BUENO Crown Racing Chevrolet NC 27 J FIELDS Lubrax Podium Chevrolet NC 28 V BRITO Hot Car Chevrolet Competitions NC 29 C HAHN Blau Motorsport II Chevrolet NC 30 M ROSSI Full Time Sports Toyota NC 31 S JIMENEZ Scuderia CJ Toyota NC

