maximum speeds of each driver in the F1 Qatar GP

Daniel Ricciardo did not have one of the most memorable GPs in Qatar, but he was the author of the fastest speed on Sunday (21) at Losail. 12th in the race, the Australian reached the mark of 344.1 km/h on the Qatari circuit and led the Speed ​​Trap.

Valtteri Bottas appears in the sequence of the speed ranking, with 343.9 km/h, ahead of Lando Norris, Kimi Räikkönen, Lance Stroll, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel. George Russell clocked 334 km/h and appears in eighth, with Yuki Tsunoda and Antonio Giovinazzi closing the top-10.

Daniel Ricciardo led the Speed ​​Trap

Best Ferrari, Carlos Sainz Jr. was the author of the 11th best lap, ahead of Sergio Pérez, Mick Schumacher and Pierre Gasly. Third place in the race, Fernando Alonso reached 329.1 km/h and was 15th, escorted by Nicholas Latifi.

Championship leader Max Verstappen hit 325.4 km/h on his way to second place, ahead of Esteban Ocon. Winner of the race in Qatar, Lewis Hamilton was second to bottom with 324.3 km/h, with Nikita Mazepin finishing at the bottom of the list.

Formula 1 picks up speed again in two weeks, between December 3rd and 5th, with another new race on the calendar: the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​in the streets of Jeddah.

Formula 1 2021, Qatar GP, Speed ​​Trap:

1 D RICCIARDO 344.1 two V BOOTS 343.9 3 NORRIS 339.5 4 K RÄIKKÖNEN 338.4 5 L STROLL 335.9 6 C LECLERC 335.9 7 S VETTEL 334.9 8 G RUSSELL 334 9 Y TSUNODA 333.3 10 THE GIOVINAZZI 333.1 11 C SAINZ 333.1 12 S PEREZ 332.8 13 M SCHUMACHER 330.6 14 P GASLY 329.2 15 F ALONSO 329.1 16 NO LATIFI 328.5 17 M VERSTAPPEN 325.4 18 AND OCON 325.2 19 L HAMILTON 324.3 20 N MAZEPIN 323.3

