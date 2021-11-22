MC Gui believes he is already in Roça

After declaring that he will no longer make pacts in The Farm 13, Dayane Mello talked to MC GUI about the possibilities of Roça and believes he will be on the benches of agony with his new friend, who is prepared to be nominated by the Farmer Rich Melquiades.

“In this farm, I don’t know why, but I’m feeling like I’m going, Dynho [Alves], Marina [Ferrari] is that you”, guessed the model. “Me, right? I’m also feeling that I’m going”, admitted the singer. “I, Dynho, Sol [Solange Gomes] or you”, repeated the Santa Catarina.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“I think I’ll be nominated [direto pelo Fazendeiro]”, bet the funkeiro. “You think?”, questioned the former Grande Fratello VIP. “I think so”, replied the pawn. “He [Rico] hates you, right? I think he will nominate Dynho”, suggested the pawn.

“I’m thinking about something. You know I’m thinking he wants to surprise like Guilherme and I think he directs Gui [Araújo], because he had a fight with Mileide [Mihaile]”, opined Sofia’s mother. “Then I get all the votes from the house”, said the owner of the hit O Bonde Passau.

Dayane referred to the fact that no one expected the businessman to nominate Aline Mineiro straight to the Roça of the previous week and the fight that the manager had with the dancer during Hora do Faro.

The complete coverage of A Fazenda 13, you can follow on the TV Observatory!