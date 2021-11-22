MC Gui plucks a farmer’s hat off Rico’s head

Spirits rose in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) during the recording of the program “Hora do Faro”. In addition to chatting with Marina Ferrari, MC Gui had an intense discussion with Rico Melquiades, who is the farmer of the week.

The confusion was caused by Rico having said that the funkeiro was afraid to go to the fields with him: “He’s afraid. Because if he hadn’t, when he had to go to the fields with me he would go. So, if he didn’t go, he was afraid .”

“If I want to run away from the countryside, I run away. Talk about the day you humiliated your friend abroad. Talk to Brazil. And I’m the hypocrite of someone I mentioned about the game? That I spoke badly?… Don’t be a hypocrite, wanting to get the madman on me,” rebutting Rico’s criticism of his approach to Dayane.

Then, saying “And I’m not afraid of that here, no,” the funkeiro plucked Rico’s farmer’s hat from his head and hurled the prop to the ground. Melquiades did not respond, just took the object and put it back.