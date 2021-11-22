MC Kevin’s Hologram appears in Deolane Bezerra’s 1st show

The mother is exxxxout of the bull! After a long wait, last Saturday night (20) Deolane Calf debuted as a singer and DJ at the “Baile da Doutora“. The party, which took place in São Paulo, had several attractions and lasted more than five hours! Among the highlights, the presentation of “My boy” echoed and also the surprise of a hologram of MC Kevin, who died in May this year.

Read more:

At a certain point in the show, Deolane wore a printed jacket with the face of MC Kevin. She also dressed as an angel and was accompanied by the hologram of the funkeiro, who “appeared” at her side.

Before going on stage, on social media, Deolane said, “Forever. Kevin, I love you, you know how much. I know how happy you are for me.” And of course the tributes caught the attention, not only of the public but also of internet users who were able to follow everything through a live.

They put a hologram of Kevin on the screen during the Doctor’s Ball and Deolane was super emotional

pic.twitter.com/XRkXHpbnCB — Deolane Bezerra (@deoIaneb) November 21, 2021

On social media, many fans got emotional: “Wherever he is, he’s taking care of you Deolane. very proud of the f*ck woman you are“, “Continue this beautiful legacy“, “You can criticize as you like, but she keeps making him present wherever she goes” were some of the comments.

However, as it’s not all flowers, the “Baile da Doutora” divided opinions, mainly because the live is broadcast in some moments with a sound playback.

See the repercussion:

doctor deolane’s ball with more structure than coachella’s electronic tent. not to mention that the legend guarantees itself without playback, impressing consolidated singers pic.twitter.com/UNZOsTiDMZ — Brazilian kaik (@kkkkkkaique) November 20, 2021

Amazing performance by Deolane “singing” her new song live pic.twitter.com/454lYKNfuE – Mateus. 🐊 (@mateuszlkx) November 21, 2021

“I promise to improve.

I know it wasn’t the best.

But it’s going to fucking improve this.

Forgets!” Deolane’s moving closing speech at the Doctor’s first Ball. — Chico Barney (@chicobarney) November 21, 2021

I’m in tears watching Deolane’s prom — Cyprian🏳️‍🌈 (@Maah_ciprianoo) November 21, 2021

Look how Bacci was at the ball kkkkkkkkkkkkk love #deolane pic.twitter.com/QZIiOxOHRa — VitorNasFofocas (@vitorguergui) November 21, 2021

You can watch the full live below:

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. There are lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!