MediaTek wants to end Qualcomm’s monopoly on Windows On ARM segment

MediaTek held this week the Executive Summit, a major event in which it announced some of its main new features for 2022. In addition to the powerful Dimensity 9000, which promises to shake Qualcomm’s dominance in Android phones, the Taiwanese company has launched several solutions for 5G, Wi -Fi, IoT and countless other technology sectors.

Other than that, the manufacturer has also released some ambitious promises, with one in the spotlight: to get hard in the Windows On ARM segment to start challenging Qualcomm’s monopoly among PCs as well.

MediaTek wants to end Qualcomm’s monopoly on Windows On ARM

Qualcomm is virtually the only ARM chipset maker to invest in Windows, in laptops from companies like Samsung. The company has also partnered with Microsoft for the development of the SQ1 and SQ2, Snapdragon 8cx-based chips unique to Surface Pro X, and for the recent release of a development kit for Windows On ARM.

However, the initiative still has numerous limitations, both due to the lack of compatible apps and the average performance of the chipsets, factors that were even more evident with the debut of Apple’s M1, a solution also based on the ARM architecture that turned the market around by offering high performance, high efficiency and full-bodied support.

Qualcomm has absolute control over the Windows On ARM market, a situation that MediaTek intends to reverse (Image: Qualcomm)

In this scenario, MediaTek revealed that it wants to start betting on Windows On ARM and end the monopoly exercised by Qualcomm. “Apple showed the world that it is possible [ter sucesso no PC com a arquitetura ARM]” MediaTek Vice President of Corporate Sales and Business Development Eric Fisher said. “The Wintel Partnership [Windows e Intel] which has lasted for so long is under pressure, and when there is pressure, there is opportunity for companies like us.”

The executive went on to point out that he believes that a complete transition from the x86 architecture, developed by Intel and dominant in PCs, to the ARM present in cell phones and Macs is inevitable.

It is worth remembering that the company already has a strong share in the Chromebook market, and has partnerships with giants like AMD and even Intel, factors that should ease the effort to enter the PC market. In addition, its advances in the cell phone market indicate a promising future for the new initiative.

Company was the first to bring 4nm chips to cell phones

The announcement comes shortly after the announcement of the Dimensity 9000, a new premium chipset that promises to mark a new era for MediaTek. The solution is the first in the world to bring 4nm lithography to smartphones, the first to feature the complete ARMv9 architecture, the first to adopt Ray Tracing via software, and also has several other new technologies.

The world’s first mobile phone chip made in 4 nm, the Dimensity 9000 demonstrates MediaTek’s commitment to offering more competitive solutions (Image: Playback/MediaTek)

The novelties result in a gigantic performance leap in relation to the Dimensity 1200, former top-of-the-line processor of the brand, and promise to offer enough performance to easily surpass all chips currently used in the mobile market, including the powerful A15 Bionic.

If we look at a similar trajectory for the brand in Windows On ARM, it’s highly likely that Microsoft’s platform will begin to gain traction, especially with Qualcomm and other companies under pressure to improve their solutions, which in the end will benefit all consumers.

