Mega-Sena: Uberlândia’s single bet wins the prize of more than R$39 million | Mining Triangle

With 6 hits, a single bet made in Uberlândia won the prize of BRL 39,690,444.50 in the 2430 Mega-Sena contest. The draw was held on Saturday night (20), at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo (SP). The numbers drawn were 19 – 26 – 39 – 45 – 46 – 56 .

The winning game was played at Bola Oito lottery, located in Bairro Jardim Brasília, being a simple bet, with only one quota, and without Teimosinha.

The corner had 37 winning bets; each will cost BRL 96,493.78.

The court had 4,109 winning bets; each will receive R$1,241.27.

The next contest (2,431) will be next Wednesday (24). The prize is estimated at R$ 3 million.

How to bet on Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (GMT), at any lottery in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the simple bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,033, according to Caixa.

The winner can receive the prize at any accredited lottery outlet or at Caixa branches. If the gross prize is greater than R$1,903.98, payment can only be made at Caixa branches, upon presentation of original proof of identity with CPF and original and winning bet receipt.

Values ​​equal to or above R$ 10 thousand are paid within a minimum period of two working days (D+2), as of the player’s presentation at the Caixa branch.

