Mercedes confirms “spicy engine” from SP to Hamilton in Jeddah

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff revealed after Lewis Hamilton’s victory in the Qatar GP, last Sunday, that the Englishman’s car will have the same engine as the São Paulo GP during the dispute for the next stage, in Saudi Arabia. Called ‘spicy’ by the manager, it was with this engine that the Brit went from 20th to fifth in the Interlagos sprint race, as well as from tenth position to victory in the main event, a day later. In Qatar, the power unit was the same as in Turkey, the United States and Mexico.

According to Wolff, the engine was saved for the Saudi track since it has longer straights in the style of the street track of the Azerbaijan GP.

“The track in Saudi Arabia may be good for us, but we know that this year, when you think you’re in a good spot, you can turn the other way very quickly,” admitted Wolff to British portal Sky Sports. “It has a very long straight. Let’s use our spiced engine in Saudi Arabia, which we don’t use here [no Catar]. And I hope that Valtteri [Bottas] be up there too—we need him.”

With Hamilton’s victory at Losail, World Cup leader Max Verstappen’s difference dropped from 14 to eight points, further intensifying the fight for the title with two stages to go before the end of the 2021 season. decided only in the last race, even in case of another victory for Mercedes in Saudi Arabia. “But, in any case, if everyone finishes the race, everything will be decided in Abu Dhabi”, believes the Austrian.

In addition, Wolff highlighted the difficulty encountered by Mercedes in 2021, without a doubt unprecedented in the entire Formula 1 Hybrid Era. Ferrari came to offer resistance at certain times from 2014 until now, but nothing close to what Red Bull presents this year, leading the Drivers’ World Championship with two stages to the end and with a car that showed superiority to the German for most of the season.

“I really enjoy walking because it’s fun when it’s hard,” he said. “This is exactly why we are in the sport, and I enjoy every minute of it. I think we have to go all out. We have to catch up with them, add some points and that’s what we’re going to do”, concluded the Mercedes boss.

Formula 1 picks up speed again in the first weekend of December, with the Saudi Arabian GP. The race, which will take place at the Jeddah Circuit, is scheduled for December 5th, with the weekend traditionally starting two days earlier, on Thursday (3).

